Mushroom Market Size to Reach USD 53,342.0 Million by 2027 at CAGR 9.3% - Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, July 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Mushroom Market is Segmented by Type (Button, Shiitake, Oyster, and Others), Form (Fresh and Processed), End Use (Residential, Commercial, and Industrial),and Distribution Channel (Hypermarkets & Supermarkets, Convenience Stores, Specialty Stores, and Online Sales Channel). The report covers global opportunity analysis and industry forecasts from 2021 to 2026. It is published on Valuates Reports in the Food & Drink Category.

The mushroom market size was valued at USD 33,553.0 Million in 2019 and is estimated to reach USD 53,342.0 Million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 9.3% from 2021 to 2027.

Major factors driving the growth of the mushroom market are:

Demand for mushrooms is expected to increase, owing to a change in consumer preference for a nutrition-rich food and a rise in the knowledge of balanced diets among consumers. Mushrooms contain less fat and cholesterol and are rich in nutrients such as vitamins and minerals.

Increase in commercial consumption of mushrooms in restaurants, supermarkets, cafeterias, and hotels is expected to play a vital role in the mushroom market demand and growth during the forecast period.

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE GROWTH OF MUSHROOM MARKET

The mushroom market is likely to grow as consumer preferences shift toward vegan foods and demand for meat replacements rises. Button and shiitake mushrooms, for example, are high in protein, making them appealing meat replacements for customers.

Furthermore, mushrooms are low in fat and cholesterol, as well as being high in vitamins and minerals. Such benefits of mushrooms are expected to drive the mushroom market expansion over the forecast period.

However, mushroom farming is very labor-intensive and has significant operating costs, which limits the market's expansion.

MUSHROOM MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS

Based on form, the Fresh mushrooms segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 9.70% during the forecast period. The high demand for fresh mushrooms is a result of an increased preference for organic and unprocessed foods. The distribution of fresh products is challenging for the manufacturers or distributors due to their limited shelf life. However, increasing technological advancements, such as the use of modified atmosphere packaging have curbed the challenges associated with the limited shelf life of mushrooms, thereby favoring the segment growth.

Based on type, the button segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 11.40% during the forecast period. The button mushroom is the most often consumed mushroom in the world, as it provides a number of health benefits.

Based on region, Asia-Pacific dominates the market and is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 11.80% during the forecast period.

The North America mushroom market is the highest revenue contributor and was valued at $11,240.3 million in 2019, and is projected to reach $16,642.7 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 8.4%.

The North America mushroom market, the U.S., contributed the highest revenue of $8,368.4 million in 2019, and is estimated to reach $11,929.5 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 7.9%.

Major Players in the Mushroom Industry

The major players operating in the market are Basciani Foods, Mush-boom Costa, Monaghan Mushrooms, To-Jo Mushrooms, Valley Mushrooms, The Mushroom Company, Ann Miller's Specialty Mushrooms, White Prince Mushrooms, SA Mushrooms, and NABIA.

