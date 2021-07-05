Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 05.07.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 665 internationalen Medien
Litchfield meint: Relay Medical steht vor einer 2.400%-Kursrallye!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2AD2Q ISIN: DK0060696300 Ticker-Symbol: 8ZI 
Stuttgart
05.07.21
14:04 Uhr
17,460 Euro
+0,050
+0,29 %
Branche
Getränke/Tabak
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SCANDINAVIAN TOBACCO GROUP A/S Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SCANDINAVIAN TOBACCO GROUP A/S 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
17,37017,45015:33
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
05.07.2021 | 15:05
51 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S: Notification and Public Disclosure of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities

Company Announcement
No. 35/2021


Copenhagen, 5 July 2021

Notification and Public Disclosure of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities

1.
Information on the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)
Name
Niels Frederiksen
2.
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/title

CEO and member of the Executive Management
b)
Initial notification/amendment
Initial notification
3.
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S
b)
LEI code
5299003KG4JS99TRML67
4.
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Performance share units

DK0060696300 - STG
b)
Nature of the transaction

Received performance share units (PSUs) under the Long-term Incentive Programme, which are conditional upon fulfilment of certain performance indicators in the financial years 2021-2023, as well as dividend PSUs related to these PSUs and PSUs previously granted under the Long-term Incentive Programme
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)Volume(s)
DKK 029,228 PSUs

d)
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
N/A
e)
Date of the transaction
2021-06-28
f)
Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue

1.
Information on the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)
Name
Marianne Rørslev Bock
2.
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/title
CFO and member of the Executive Management
b)
Initial notification/amendment
Initial notification
3.
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S
b)
LEI code
5299003KG4JS99TRML67
4.
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Performance share units

DK0060696300 - STG
b)
Nature of the transaction

Received performance share units (PSUs) under the Long-term Incentive Programme, which are conditional upon fulfilment of certain performance indicators in the financial years 2021-2023, as well as dividend PSUs related to these PSUs and PSUs previously granted under the Long-term Incentive Programme
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)Volume(s)
DKK 013,112 PSUs

d)
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
N/A
e)
Date of the transaction
2021-06-28
f)
Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue

For further information, please contact:

Investors: Torben Sand, Head of Investor Relations,
phone: +45 5084 7222 or torben.sand@st-group.com

Media: Simon Mehl Augustesen, Director of Group Communications,
phone: +1 484-379-8725 or simon.augustesen@st-group.com

About Scandinavian Tobacco Group

Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S is a world leading manufacturer of cigars and pipe tobacco with an annual production of four billion cigars and 5,000 tonnes of pipe and fine-cut tobacco.

The Group holds market-leading positions in several categories and has a portfolio of more than 200 global and local brands.

Scandinavian Tobacco Group has its headquarter in Copenhagen, Denmark - and employs approximately 11,000 people in Europe, the US, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, the Dominican Republic, Honduras, Nicaragua, Indonesia and Sri Lanka. For more information please visit www.st-group.com

Attachment

  • Scandinavian Tobacco Group, Man. Transactions, Grant of PSUs 5 July 2021 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/9b21296d-6340-47e8-b04d-5906c33c2c0b)

SCANDINAVIAN TOBACCO-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.