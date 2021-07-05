KR1 plc - Directors' Interests

5 July 2021

KR1 PLC

("KR1" or the "Company")

Directors' Interests

KR1 plc (KR1:AQSE), a leading digital asset investment company, announces that 1,973,684 ordinary shares of 0.19p each in the Company ("Ordinary Shares") have been issued to each of George McDonaugh and Keld van Schreven, Directors of the Company, following the exercise of options. The option exercise price was 0.19p per share and the proceeds receivable by the Company, amounting to approximately £7,500, will be used for general working capital purposes.

Following the exercise of these options, Mr McDonaugh is interested in 3,226,315 Ordinary Shares, representing 2.4% of the Company's issued ordinary share capital and Mr van Schreven is interested in 2,716,444 Ordinary Shares, representing 1.9% of the Company's issued ordinary share capital.

Application will be made for the new Ordinary Shares to be admitted to trading on the APX segment of the AQSE Growth Market and admission is expected to become effective on Friday, 9 July 2021.

In accordance with the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules, KR1 announces that, following the issue of Ordinary Shares referred to above, the Company now has 136,384,138 Ordinary Shares in issue, each share carrying the right to one vote.

This figure of 136,384,138 Ordinary Shares may be used by shareholders in the Company as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the share capital of the Company under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

The Directors of KR1 plc accept responsibility for this announcement.

--ENDS--

For further information please contact:

KR1 PLC

George McDonaugh

Keld van Schreven

Simon Nicol

+44 (0)16 2467 6716



simon@KR1.io Peterhouse Capital Limited

Mark Anwyl

Allie Feuerlein (AQSE Corporate Adviser)

+44 (0)20 7469 0930 Nominis Advisory Ltd

Angus Campbell (PR Adviser)

pr@KR1.io

About KR1 plc

KR1 is a leading digital asset investment company supporting early-stage decentralised and open source blockchain and DeFi projects. Founded in 2016 and publicly traded in London on the APX segment of the AQSE Growth Market (KR1:AQSE), KR1 has built a notable reputation for generating significant returns by investing in many key projects that are designed to power the decentralised platforms and protocols that are emerging to form new internet infrastructures.

www.KR1.io

Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) Disclosure

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of the Market Abuse Regulation EU 596/2014 as it forms part of retained EU law (as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018).

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them. 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name George McDonaugh 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Executive Director b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name KR1 Plc b) LEI 213800WFTIIBY5SBCL19 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary shares of 0.19 pence each



ISIN: IM00BYYPQX37 b) Nature of the transaction Exercise of Options c) Price(s) and volume(s) 1,973,684 Ordinary Shares at 0.19p per share d) Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price



N/A e) Date of the transaction 30 June 2021 f) Place of the transaction Not a market transaction