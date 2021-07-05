Anzeige
05.07.2021
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Correction of exchange notice 391/21: Listing of Diagonal Bio AB, on Nasdaq First North Growth Market (286/21)

The preliminary date for first day of trading provided has been postponed.
Trading will not start on July 6 as previously advised. A new exchange notice
will follow when the first day of trading has been decided upon. 

Nasdaq Stockholm AB has assessed that Diagonal Bio AB, company registration
number 559248-8984, fulfills Nasdaq First North Growth Market's listing
requirements. 

As per today's date the company has a total of 5 334 000 shares.



 Shares

Short name:          DIABIO         
------------------------------------------------------
Maximum number of shares:   9 148 663        
------------------------------------------------------
ISIN code:          SE0015961826      
------------------------------------------------------
Round Lot:          1            
------------------------------------------------------
Order book ID:        227665         
------------------------------------------------------
Company Registration Number: 559248-8984       
------------------------------------------------------
Market segment:        First North STO/8    
------------------------------------------------------
Tick Size table:       MiFID II tick size table
------------------------------------------------------
Trading currency:       SEK           
------------------------------------------------------





Classification

Code Name    
-----------------
20  Health Care
-----------------
2010 Health Care
-----------------



This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Svensk
Kapitalmarknadsgranskning AB. For further information, please call Svensk
Kapitalmarknadsgranskning AB on +46 11 32 30 732.
