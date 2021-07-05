Around 500 open-pit lakes left behind as a legacy of Germany's open-cast lignite mining industry could potentially host more than 50 GW of solar generation capacity. With that in mind, the Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Energy is financing a three-year study into the technology's revenue potential.The German government will fund a research project to explore the economic potential of installing floating solar on the open-pit lakes left behind by lignite mining. With project partner the Fraunhofer Institute for Solar Energy Systems ISE estimating technical potential in the mid double-digit ...

