RIGHTMOVE PLC - Notice of Results
PR Newswire
London, July 5
5 July 2021
Rightmove plc
Notification of 2021 Half Year Results
Rightmove plc will be announcing its half year results for the six months ended 30 June 2021 at 7am on Friday, 30 July2021.
A presentation for analysts will be available online from 7.15 am at https://plc.rightmove.co.uk/investors/results-reports-presentations/year/2021
Contact:
Sandra Odell
Company Secretary
Investor.Relations@rightmove.co.uk
RIGHTMOVE-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de