RIGHTMOVE PLC - Notice of Results

5 July 2021

Rightmove plc

Notification of 2021 Half Year Results

Rightmove plc will be announcing its half year results for the six months ended 30 June 2021 at 7am on Friday, 30 July2021.

A presentation for analysts will be available online from 7.15 am at https://plc.rightmove.co.uk/investors/results-reports-presentations/year/2021

Contact:

Sandra Odell

Company Secretary

Investor.Relations@rightmove.co.uk