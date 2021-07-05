Anzeige
Montag, 05.07.2021
Litchfield meint: Relay Medical steht vor einer 2.400%-Kursrallye!
WKN: A0B5TU ISIN: GB00B012TP20 Ticker-Symbol: HDK 
05.07.21
08:06 Uhr
5,050 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
05.07.2021 | 17:46
Halfords Group PLC: Director/PDMR Shareholding

Halfords Group PLC (HFD) 

Halfords Group PLC (HFD) 
Halfords Group PLC: Director/PDMR Shareholding 
05-Jul-2021 / 16:13 GMT/BST 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
 
The notification set out below is provided in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation 
1.      Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA') 
a)      Name                   Tim O'Gorman 
b)      Position / status            PDMR (General Counsel and Company Secretary) 
c)      Initial notification / amendment     Initial Notification 
2.      Details of the issuer 
       Name                   Halfords Group plc 
3.      Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
                            Ordinary 1p shares 
a)      Description of the financial instrument 
                            ISIN: GB00B012TP20 
b)      Nature of the transaction        Exercise of 16,983 shares from the 2018 Performance Share Plan. 
                            Price(s)    Volume(s) 
c)      Price(s) and volume(s)          GBP4.336     16,983

Aggregated information n/a single transaction

d)

Aggregated volume Price n/a single transaction

e) Date of the transaction 2021-07-02

f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON) ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00B012TP20 
Category Code: DSH 
TIDM:      HFD 
LEI Code:    54930086FKBWWJIOBI79 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  115428 
EQS News ID:  1215407 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 
Image link: 
https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1215407&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 05, 2021 11:14 ET (15:14 GMT)

© 2021 Dow Jones News
