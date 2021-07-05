Regulatory News:

As regards the liquidity contract awarded by the company Sopra Steria Group (Paris:SOP) to ODDO BHF SCA, as of the 30th June 2021, the following means were included in the liquidity account:

3,037 shares;

2,405,584.2 euros in cash.

At this time of the last half yearly statement on 31st December 2020, the following means were included in the liquidity account:

5,400 shares;

1,978,882.92 euros in cash.

During the period from 04/01/2021 to 30/06/2021 the following transactions were executed:

2,016 purchase transactions

2,202 sale transactions

Over the same period, the volumes traded represented:

83,293 shares and 11,908,823.6 euros purchased

85,656 titres shares et 12,335,524.5 euros sold

At the time of the original agreement on 31st May 2006, the following means were included in the liquidity account:

0 shares;

180,000 euros in cash.

Disclaimer

This document is a free translation into English of the original French press release. It is not a binding document. In the event of a conflict in interpretation, reference should be made to the French version, which is the authentic text.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210705005218/en/

Contacts:

Investor Relations

Sopra Steria Group

Olivier Psaume

investors@soprasteria.com

+33.1.40.67.68.16

Press Relations

Image Sept

Caroline Simon-Phélip

caroline.simon@image7.fr

+33.1.53.70.74.65