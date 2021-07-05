Paragon ID: Grenoble's Mass Transit Authority chooses airweb's ticketing platform

Paragon ID (Euronext Paris - FR0013318813 - PID), the leading provider of identification solutions for Transport & Smart Cities, e-ID, Traceability, Brand Protection and Payment, announces the award of a major contract to its subsidiary airweb.

The SMMAG (Syndicat Mixte des Mobilités de l'Aire Grenobloise), the authority in charge of mobility for the Grenoble area (Grenoble metropolis, Isère department, Pays Voironnais urban community and Le Grésivaudan townships), has launched "PASS'Mobilités", a MaaS (Mobility as a Service) platform, with a new version scheduled to arrive in the 2nd half of 2021.

PASS'Mobilités will facilitate the area's residents' use of alternative modes of transport such as carpooling, public transport, bicycle/scooter, etc. by combining these options in a single web application. The app allows them to search for itineraries, subscribe to any of the mobility offers, access traffic information, etc.

Airweb's platform was chosen as one of the main technology modules of the PASS'Mobilités solution, destined to integrate the existing ecosystem so as to allow users to easily and quickly use public transportation throughout the region.

The airweb platform includes the following features:

creation of an account within the TC module of the PASS'Mobilités

purchase of Oùra cards (RFID smart cards), allowing users to travel across several networks in the Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes region

purchase of fares, either via a smartphone (m-Ticket) or the Oùra card: flat and zonal fares, P+R tickets with barrier access

subscription to the post-payment service (on smartphone or on the Oùra card)

validation of tickets purchased via the application

control of tickets purchased via the application

processing and consolidation of usage data

the implementation of multi-mode special offers.

This project confirms airweb's capacity and technological know-how in facilitating exchanges between the various components of complex mobility ecosystems - physical ticketing infrastructure, customer relations, modules to manage alternative modes of transport, etc.

Xavier Debbasch, Chairman of airweb, comments:

"This major contract secured by airweb confirms our position as a key player in the MaaS market. airweb is now the leading company in this market in France, supporting more than 80 local authorities in the digitalization of their mobility services."

About airweb

Leader in the digital sale of transport tickets, airweb designs and deploys mobile and web solutions.

The company is based in St Cloud - close to Paris - and has a team mostly focused on IOS & Android apps based on a flexible back-end technology.

In 2015, a pivotal move was engineered, with a digital service offering mass transit users a complete solution for mobile ticketing & passenger information. This solution has been on the market since 2016 and has already been chosen by more than 80 networks in France and internationally.

Airweb is 80% owned by Paragon ID, a leading provider of identification solutions for the e-ID, Transport & Smart Cities, Traceability & Brand Protection, and Payment markets.

More information on airweb.fr.

About Paragon ID

Paragon ID is a leader in identification solutions, in particular in the e-ID, Transport & Smart Cities, Traceability & Brand Protection and Payment sectors.

Paragon ID employs more than 500 staff, with manufacturing sites in US and Europe, close to its customers.

Paragon ID is listed on Euronext Paris with a majority of its shares being held by Paragon Group, a leading provider of Customer Communications. Identification solutions and Graphic services. Paragon Group is present in more than 20 countries with more than 9,000 employees around the world and achieved consolidated sales of € 1.1 billion at the end of the 2019/20 financial year (closed June 30, 2020), recording a growth of 29%. For further information about Paragon Group, visit Paragon-europe.com.

Euronext Paris - Share identification: Paragon ID - ISIN Code: FR0013318813 - Mnemonic code: PID.

For further information about Paragon ID, visit Paragon-id.com.

