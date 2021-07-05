DJ Lyxor International Asset Management: Distribution 07July 2021 - Multi Units Luxembourg

Lyxor International Asset Management (100D) Lyxor International Asset Management: Distribution 07July 2021 - Multi Units Luxembourg 05-Jul-2021 / 16:43 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- MULTI UNITS LUXEMBOURG Société d'Investissement à Capital Variable Lyxor International Asset Management Tours Société Générale - 17 Cours Valmy 92987 Paris - La Défense Cedex - France ______________________________________________________________________ 05th July 2021 DISTRIBUTION ANNOUNCEMENT FOR THE FUNDS LISTED BELOW Share Listing Pay Distribution Income Name ISIN class TIDM currency Ex-Date Date Amount (in share class currency currency) 100D 07/07/ 09/ Lyxor FTSE 100 UCITS ETF - Dist LU1650492256 GBP LN GBX 2021 07/ 1.95 2021 Lyxor iBoxx GBP Liquid Corporates Long COUK 07/07/ 09/ Dated UCITS ETF - Dist LU1407891602 GBP LN GBX 2021 07/ 2.1 2021 Lyxor UK Government Bond 0-5Y (DR) UCITS GIL5 07/07/ 09/ ETF - Dist LU1439943090 GBP LN GBP 2021 07/ 0.17 2021 Lyxor Core UK Government Inflation-Linked GILI 07/07/ 09/ Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist LU1407893301 GBP LN GBX 2021 07/ 0.35 2021 Lyxor Core UK Government Bond (DR) UCITS GILS 07/07/ 09/ ETF - Dist LU1407892592 GBP LN GBX 2021 07/ 1.56 2021 Lyxor Core Global Inflation-Linked 1-10Y GISG 07/07/ 09/ Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Monthly Hedged to GBP LU1910940425 GBP LN GBP 2021 07/ 0.05 - Dist 2021 Lyxor Core Global Inflation-Linked 1-10Y GIST 07/07/ 09/ Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist LU1910939849 USD LN USD 2021 07/ 0.07 2021 Lyxor Core Global Government Bond (DR) GOUD 07/07/ 09/ UCITS ETF - Dist LU2099288503 USD LN USD 2021 07/ 0.07 2021 Lyxor Core Global Government Bond (DR) GOVD 07/07/ 09/ UCITS ETF - Dist LU2099288503 USD LN GBP 2021 07/ 0.07 2021 Lyxor Green Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Monthly KLMG 07/07/ 09/ Hedged to GBP - Dist LU1563455630 GBP LN GBP 2021 07/ 0.06 2021 Lyxor Australia (S&P/ASX 200) UCITS ETF - LAUS 07/07/ 09/ Dist LU0496786905 EUR LN GBX 2021 07/ 0.72 2021 Lyxor Australia (S&P/ASX 200) UCITS ETF - LAUU 07/07/ 09/ Dist LU0496786905 EUR LN USD 2021 07/ 0.72 2021 Lyxor Core Morningstar US (DR) UCITS ETF - LCUD 07/07/ 09/ Dist LU1781540957 USD LN USD 2021 07/ 0.12 2021 Lyxor Core UK Equity All Cap (DR) UCITS ETF LCUK 07/07/ 09/ - Dist LU1781541096 GBP LN GBP 2021 07/ 0.23 2021 Lyxor Core Morningstar US (DR) UCITS ETF - LCUS 07/07/ 09/ Dist LU1781540957 USD LN GBP 2021 07/ 0.12 2021 LSPU 07/07/ 09/ Lyxor S&P 500 UCITS ETF - Dist (USD) LU0496786657 USD LN USD 2021 07/ 0.29 2021 LSPX 07/07/ 09/ Lyxor S&P 500 UCITS ETF - Dist (USD) LU0496786657 USD LN GBX 2021 07/ 0.29 2021 MFEX 07/07/ 09/ Lyxor Core MSCI EMU (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist LU1646360971 EUR LN GBP 2021 07/ 0.97 2021 Lyxor MSCI Pacific Ex Japan UCITS ETF - PAXG 07/07/ 09/ Dist LU1220245556 USD LN GBX 2021 07/ 2.05 2021 Lyxor MSCI Pacific Ex Japan UCITS ETF - PAXJ 07/07/ 09/ Dist LU1220245556 USD LN USD 2021 07/ 2.05 2021 RUSL 07/07/ 09/ Lyxor MSCI Russia UCITS ETF - Dist LU1923627332 GBP LN GBX 2021 07/ 0.44 2021 RUSU 07/07/ 09/ Lyxor MSCI Russia UCITS ETF - Dist LU1923627332 GBP LN USD 2021 07/ 0.44 2021 Lyxor SG Global Quality Income NTR UCITS SGQP 07/07/ 09/ ETF - Dist LU0832436512 EUR LN GBX 2021 07/ 2.76 2021 Lyxor S&P 500 UCITS ETF - Daily Hedged to SP5G 07/07/ 09/ GBP - Dist LU1950341179 GBP LN GBP 2021 07/ 1.01 2021 TIPG 07/07/ 09/ Lyxor Core US TIPS (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist LU1452600270 USD LN GBX 2021 07/ 0.69 2021 Lyxor Core US TIPS (DR) UCITS ETF - Monthly TIPH 07/07/ 09/ Hedged to GBP - Dist LU1452600601 GBP LN GBP 2021 07/ 0.59 2021 TIPU 07/07/ 09/ Lyxor Core US TIPS (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist LU1452600270 USD LN USD 2021 07/ 0.69 2021 Lyxor US Treasury 10+Y (DR) UCITS ETF - U10G 07/07/ 09/ Dist LU1407890620 USD LN GBX 2021 07/ 2.13 2021 Lyxor US Treasury 1-3Y (DR) UCITS ETF - U13G 07/07/ 09/ Dist LU1407887162 USD LN GBX 2021 07/ 0.72 2021 Lyxor US Treasury 3-7Y (DR) UCITS ETF - U37G 07/07/ 09/ Dist LU1407888996 USD LN GBX 2021 07/ 0.97 2021 Lyxor US Treasury 7-10Y (DR) UCITS ETF - U71G 07/07/ 09/ Dist LU1407888053 USD LN GBX 2021 07/ 0.97 2021

