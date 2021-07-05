Anzeige
Dow Jones News
05.07.2021 | 18:22
77 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Lyxor International Asset Management: DISTRIBUTION ANNOUNCEMENT 07th July 2021- Multi Units France

DJ Lyxor International Asset Management: DISTRIBUTION ANNOUNCEMENT 07th July 2021- Multi Units France 

Lyxor International Asset Management (CACX LN) 
Lyxor International Asset Management: DISTRIBUTION ANNOUNCEMENT 07th July 2021- Multi Units France 
05-Jul-2021 / 16:48 GMT/BST 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 
(MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
MULTI UNITS FRANCE 
Société d'Investissement à Capital Variable 
Lyxor International Asset Management 
Tours Société Générale - 17 Cours Valmy 
92987 Paris - La Défense Cedex - France 
______________________________________________________________________ 
 
05th July 2021 
 
 
DISTRIBUTION ANNOUNCEMENT FOR THE FUNDS LISTED BELOW 
 
 
 
Name               ISIN     Share class TIDM Listing  Ex-Date Pay  Distribution Income Amount (in 
                        currency     currency     Date  share class currency) 
Lyxor CAC 40 (DR) UCITS ETF -   FR0007052782 EUR     CACX GBX    07/07/ 09/07/ 1.11 
Dist                            LN       2021  2021 
Lyxor Japan (TOPIX) (DR) UCITS  FR0010245514 EUR     JPNL GBX    07/07/ 09/07/ 0.99 
ETF - Dist EUR                       LN       2021  2021 
Lyxor Japan (TOPIX) (DR) UCITS  FR0010245514 EUR     JPNU USD    07/07/ 09/07/ 0.99 
ETF - Dist EUR                       LN       2021  2021 
Lyxor DJ Global Titans 50 UCITS  FR0007075494 EUR     MGTU USD    07/07/ 09/07/ 0.36 
ETF - Dist                         LN       2021  2021 
Lyxor FTSE MIB (DR) UCITS ETF -  FR0010010827 EUR     MIBX GBX    07/07/ 09/07/ 0.21 
Dist                            LN       2021  2021 
Lyxor New Energy (DR) UCITS ETF - FR0010524777 EUR     NRJL GBP    07/07/ 09/07/ 0.13 
Dist                            LN       2021  2021 
Lyxor New Energy (DR) UCITS ETF - FR0010524777 EUR     NRJU USD    07/07/ 09/07/ 0.13 
Dist                            LN       2021  2021 
Lyxor MSCI USA UCITS ETF - Dist  FR0010296061 EUR     USAL GBX    07/07/ 09/07/ 2.06 
                              LN       2021  2021 
Lyxor MSCI USA UCITS ETF - Dist  FR0010296061 EUR     USAU USD    07/07/ 09/07/ 2.06 
                              LN       2021  2021 
Lyxor World Water (DR) UCITS ETF FR0010527275 EUR     WATL GBX    07/07/ 09/07/ 0.38 
- Dist                           LN       2021  2021 
Lyxor World Water (DR) UCITS ETF FR0010527275 EUR     WATU USD    07/07/ 09/07/ 0.38 
- Dist                           LN       2021  2021 
Lyxor MSCI World UCITS ETF - Dist FR0010315770 EUR     WLDD USD    07/07/ 09/07/ 2.24 
                              LN       2021  2021 
Lyxor MSCI World UCITS ETF - Dist FR0010315770 EUR     WLDL GBX    07/07/ 09/07/ 2.24 
                              LN       2021  2021 
Lyxor MSCI World UCITS ETF -   FR0011669845 USD     WLDU USD    07/07/ 09/07/ 1.69 
Monthly Hedged to USD - Dist                LN       2021  2021

The aforementioned funds managed by Lyxor International Asset Management and admitted to trading on the London Stock Exchange will distribute on 07h July 2021.

Each individual client can be subject to withholding taxes as per his/her country of residence and the current tax treaty between this country of residence and France for French domiciled funds or Luxembourg for Luxembourg domiciled funds. ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     FR0007052782, FR0007052782, FR0010245514, FR0010245514, FR0007075494, FR0010010827, FR0010524777, 
        FR0010524777, FR0010296061, FR0010296061, FR0010527275, FR0010527275, FR0010315770, FR0010315770, 
        FR0011669845 
Category Code: DIV 
TIDM:     CACX LN 
Sequence No.: 115430 
EQS News ID:  1215418 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 
Image link: 
https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1215418&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 05, 2021 11:50 ET (15:50 GMT)

