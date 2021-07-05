- (PLX AI) - Sartorius says first half revenue growth to be approximately 60% in constant currencies.
- • Sartorius 1H underlying EBITDA margin slightly above 34.0%
- • Outlook FY revenue growth 45%, up from 35%
- • Outlook FY adjusted EBITDA margin 34%, up from 32%
- • Cites dynamic business development so far and increasingly robust prospects for the second half
- • For the Bioprocess Solutions Division, sales are anticipated to increase by about 50% (previously 40%), and the division's underlying EBITDA margin is projected at about 36% (previously at about 34%)
- • Sales growth for the Lab Products & Services Division is now expected to be 30% (previously 20%) at an underlying EBITDA margin of about 26% (previously about 24%)
