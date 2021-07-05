Uncomplicated Urinary Tract Infection Market to Witness Growth at a CAGR of 10.8% During the Study Period 2018-2030 | DelveInsight

- Uncomplicated Urinary Tract Infection market is volume-driven, with around 14 to 15 million women in the US alone having at least one episode of uUTI every year. A serious lack of new antibiotics and limited treatment options in recurrent uUTI cases represent around 30-35% of total uUTI cases.

DelveInsight's Uncomplicated Urinary Tract Infection (uUTI) Market report offers a comprehensive coverage of the current treatment practices, pipeline drugs, Uncomplicated Urinary Tract Infection market share of the individual therapies, current and forecasted uUTI market size from 2018 to 2030 segmented into 7MM (the USA, EU5 (the UK, Italy, Spain, France, and Germany), and Japan).

Some of the salient points featured in the Uncomplicated Urinary Tract Infection Market report:

Uncomplicated Urinary Tract Infection typically affects individuals who are otherwise healthy and have no structural or neurological urinary tract abnormalities. Recurrent UTI (rUTI) are at least 2 infections within 6 months or at least 3 infections within 1 year . rUTI in women is caused by uropathogens that adhere well to the uroepithelial cells.

The Uncomplicated Urinary Tract Infection treated cases in the 7MM bifurcated into first-line and recurrent pools were reported to be approximately 18.4 million and 6.6 million in 2020, respectively.

Antibiotics are the gold standard in the Urinary Tract Infection treatments market.

AUA/CUA/SUFU guidelines recommend nitrofurantoin, TMP-SMX, and fosfomycin as the first-line therapy for the treatment of symptomatic Urinary Tract Infections in women. Primarily because of increasing bacterial resistance to other agents, the use of fosfomycin in the United States is starting to grow in Uncomplicated Urinary Tract Infections. However, the poor bioavailability of oral fosfomycin limits its use in patients who are critically ill.

, , and as the first-line therapy for the treatment of symptomatic Urinary Tract Infections in women. Primarily because of increasing bacterial resistance to other agents, the use of fosfomycin in is starting to grow in Uncomplicated Urinary Tract Infections. However, the of oral fosfomycin limits its use in patients who are critically ill. The blockbuster antibacterial drugs, such as azithromycin, ceftriaxone, ciprofloxacin, levofloxacin , were introduced over the last 20 years, many of which are now off-patent and have become even lower-priced; and this will pose significant price pressure on the upcoming emerging therapies.

Key players, such as GlaxoSmithKline, Fimbrion Therapeutics, Iterum Therapeutics, Inmunotek, Janssen Pharmaceuticals, among several others, are devotedly working in the sphere wheeling the Uncomplicated Urinary Tract Infection market forward.

The emerging Uncomplicated Urinary Tract Infection therapies under development, such as Gepotidacin, GSK3882347, Uromune, ExPEC10V, among others, are anticipated to provide efficient therapeutic approaches with a novel mechanism of action for the treatment of patients.

GSK's GSK2140944 (Gepotidacin) is in the late-stage uUTI trial, and the results are expected from the ongoing phase III trial by 2022. The drug is among one of the few in the late-stage developmental phases that give it a leg-up over the other therapies. Among all the emerging therapies in the Uncomplicated Urinary Tract Infection Market, GSK2140944 is expected to emerge as a groundbreaker owing to the targeting of the broader pool in ongoing pivotal trial and also the company is evaluating the potential against nitrofurantoin as well which will provide an edge over the other therapies if the drug is able to show the better clinical profile.

(Gepotidacin) is in the late-stage uUTI trial, and the results are expected from the ongoing phase III trial by 2022. The drug is among one of the few in the that give it a leg-up over the other therapies. Among all the emerging therapies in the Uncomplicated Urinary Tract Infection Market, GSK2140944 is expected to emerge as a groundbreaker owing to the targeting of the broader pool in ongoing pivotal trial and also the company is evaluating the potential against nitrofurantoin as well which will provide an edge over the other therapies if the drug is able to show the better clinical profile. The Uncomplicated Urinary Tract Infection market size is expected to soar at an exponential growth rate attributable to the emergence of novel therapeutic options, approaches to tackle antibiotic resistance, antibiotic stewardship programs, non-antibiotic prophylaxis strategies along with an increase in the Urinary Tract Infections diagnosis due to lifestyle alterations.

Uncomplicated Urinary Tract Infection: Overview

Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) is the most common bacterial infection caused by a range of pathogens, but most commonly by Escherichia coli, Klebsiella pneumoniae, Proteus mirabilis, Enterococcus faecalis, and Staphylococcus saprophyticus. It can infect any part of the urinary system. While Uncomplicated Urinary Tract Infection (uUTI) occurs most commonly in young, sexually active women with a normal, unobstructed genitourinary tract, no history of recent instrumentation, and symptoms confined to the lower urinary tract.

Recurrent UTI is defined as at least two infections within 6 months or at least three infections within 1 year. The recurrence of a UTI may be relapse (i.e., caused by the same uropathogen) or re-infection (i.e., caused by different uropathogens). Most recurrences are likely re-infection rather than relapse. The frequency of infections caused by Proteus, Pseudomonas, Klebsiella, Enterobacter spp., antibiotic-resistant E. coli, enterococci, and staphylococci increases significantly with Recurrent Complicated UTI involving structural abnormalities.

Uncomplicated Urinary Tract Infection Epidemiology Segmentation

DelveInsight estimates that the year 2020 observed approximately 35.3 million Uncomplicated Urinary Tract Infection cases in the 7MM, which are further expected to grow during the study period 2018-2030. Moreover, among the age groups studied, namely 18-29 years, 30-49 years, 50-69 years, and =70 years, around 60% uUTI cases are observed in the patients with age 18-49 years because of high sexual activity and other health-related factors

The Uncomplicated Urinary Tract Infection market report puts forward the epidemiological analysis for the study period 2018-30 in the 7MM segmented into:

Total Uncomplicated Urinary Tract Infection Cases

Total Diagnosed Uncomplicated Urinary Tract Infection Cases

Total Age-specific Uncomplicated Urinary Tract Infection Cases

Total Pathogen-specific Uncomplicated Urinary Tract Infection Cases

Total Treated Cases (across lines) of Uncomplicated Urinary Tract Infection

Uncomplicated Urinary Tract Infection Therapy Market

The present Uncomplicated Urinary Tract Infection Therapy Market is dominated by antibiotics. Antibiotics are usually used to manage UTIs because they regulate the duration and severity of symptoms and complications with the ultimate aim to get rid of infecting organisms.

Some of the most commonly prescribed antibiotics in the Uncomplicated Urinary Tract Infection include the combination drug trimethoprim and sulfamethoxazole, trimethoprim, ß-lactams, fluoroquinolones, nitrofurantoin, and fosfomycin tromethamine.

Geography-wise Uncomplicated Urinary Tract Infection Therapy Market

Increasing bacterial resistance is a huge challenge in the treatment market that has limited the use of available treatment options. Owing to this, the use of fosfomycin in the United States appeared to have gained traction over other available agents. However, the poor bioavailability of oral fosfomycin limits its use in patients who are critically ill.

Moving to the EU-5 Uncomplicated Urinary Tract Infection Drug Market, the first-choice empiric antibiotic treatment varies considerably among the countries. While Germany's uUTI therapy market is dominated by Nitrofurantoin and pivmecillinam, in Spain, fluoroquinolones and amoxicillin/clavulanic acid are the most recommended first-choice antibiotics.

Besides antibiotics, vaginal estrogen therapy proves to be useful for postmenopausal women who have recurrent Urinary Tract Infections. Furthermore, numerous supplements are used to prevent UTIs in some patients, though there is little supporting evidence for many of these, and recommendation is based more anecdotally.

However, improper treatment approaches appear to be the central challenge prevalent in the Uncomplicated Urinary Tract Infections Therapy market. It adds to the healthcare expenditure, increases risks of potential side effects, and also results in antibiotic resistance limiting the usage of other available options.

Uncomplicated Urinary Tract Infection Market Dynamics

The Uncomplicated Urinary Tract Infection drug market is forecasted to gravitate towards the growth quadrant in the coming decade accredited to an influx of several pharma companies in the space vying to develop novel therapeutics agents and get a hold of substantial uUTI market share. Key players, such as GlaxoSmithKline, Fimbrion Therapeutics, Iterum Therapeutics, Inmunotek, Janssen Pharmaceuticals, and several others, are developing novel therapies and pushing the Uncomplicated Urinary Tract Infection market size growth forward.

Furthermore, emerging therapies coupled with increasing Uncomplicated Urinary Tract incidence is escalating the research and development endeavors in this segment leading to a substantial increase in competition and overall market size. Retrospectively, the past two decades witnessed a lot of activity and some noteworthy advancements toward the development and increased uptake of UTI vaccines as well as drugs to tackle antibiotics resistance.

For instance, Sulopenem is currently targeting the quinolone non-susceptible pool in the pivotal trial. Previously sulopenem has missed the primary endpoint in the SURE-2 phase 3 clinical trial of oral and IV sulopenem in complicated urinary tract infection (cUTI). However, with SURE-1 achieving its primary goal, Iterum Therapeutics has identified a population (i.e., Quinolone non-susceptible uUTI) in which the drug seems to work and win approval. Oral sulopenem is currently under the FDA review for uncomplicated urinary tract infections in patients with a quinolone non-susceptible pathogen and has a PDUFA goal date of July 25, 2021.

Contrariwise, antibiotic resistance, which on one side continues to be a blockade in the compliance of available antibiotics, on the other side it also opens new avenues for pharma players to bring novel antibiotics on the table to meet the growing demand.

Uncomplicated Urinary Tract Infection Pipeline Therapies

Gepotidacin (GSK2140944): GlaxoSmithKline

GSK3882347: GlaxoSmithKline

Sulopenem: Iterum Therapeutics

Uromune (MV140): Inmunotek

ExPEC10V (VAC52416/JNJ-69968054): Janssen Pharmaceuticals

ExPEC4V (JNJ-63871860): Janssen Pharmaceuticals

Scope of the Uncomplicated Urinary Tract Infection Market Report

Coverage: 7MM (the US, EU5, and Japan)

Study Period: 2018-30

Key Companies: GlaxoSmithKline, Fimbrion Therapeutics, Iterum Therapeutics, Inmunotek, Janssen Pharmaceuticals, and others.

Key Uncomplicated Urinary Tract Infection Pipeline Therapies: Gepotidacin, GSK3882347, Uromune, ExPEC10V, and others.

Uncomplicated Urinary Tract Infection Market Segmentation: By Geography, By Uncomplicated Urinary Tract Infection Therapies

Analysis: Comparative and conjoint analysis of Uncomplicated Urinary Tract Infection emerging therapies

Tools used: SWOT analysis, Conjoint Analysis, Porter's Five Forces, PESTLE analysis, BCG Matrix analysis methods.

Case Studies

KOL's Views

Analyst's Views

Table of Contents

1 Key Insights 2 Uncomplicated Urinary Tract Infection Market Report Introduction 3 Uncomplicated Urinary Tract Infection Market Overview at a Glance 4 Executive Summary of Uncomplicated Urinary Tract Infection 5 Disease Background and Overview 6 Algorithm for Diagnosis of Uncomplicated Urinary Tract Infection 7 Patient Journey 8 Prevention 9 Uncomplicated Urinary Tract Infection Epidemiology and Patient Population 10 Treatment Algorithm, Current Treatment, and Medical Practices 11 Uncomplicated Urinary Tract Infection Epidemiology and Patient Population 10 Country Wise-Epidemiology of Uncomplicated Urinary Tract Infection 12 Uncomplicated Urinary Tract Infection Treatment 13 Unmet Needs 14 Key Endpoints of Uncomplicated Urinary Tract Infection Treatment 15 Uncomplicated Urinary Tract Infection Emerging Therapies 16 Uncomplicated Urinary Tract Infection: 7 Major Market Analysis 17 Uncomplicated Urinary Tract Infection Market Unmet Needs 18 Uncomplicated Urinary Tract Infection Market Access and Reimbursement 19 Uncomplicated Urinary Tract Infection Market Drivers 20 Uncomplicated Urinary Tract Infection Market Barriers 21 SWOT Analysis 21 KOL Reviews 22 Appendix 23 DelveInsight Capabilities 24 Disclaimer 25 About DelveInsight

