DGAP-News: Ferratum Capital Germany GmbH
/ Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Multitude SE reschedules the publication of its H1 and 9M reports
Helsinki, 5 July 2021 - Multitude SE (ISIN: FI4000106299, WKN: A1W9NS) ("Multitude" or the "Group") has decided to reschedule the dates for the publication of the following reports:
- Multitude SE, Report for the first half of 2021
- Ferratum Capital Germany GmbH, Report for the first half of 2021
- Ferratum Bank p.l.c., Report for the first half of 2021
- Multitude SE, 9M report
About Ferratum Group:
Ferratum Group is an international provider of mobile banking and digital consumer and small business loans, distributed and managed by mobile devices. Founded in 2005 and headquartered in Helsinki, Finland, Ferratum has expanded to operate in 19 countries across Europe, South and North America, Australia and Asia.
As a pioneer in digital and mobile financial services technology, Ferratum is at the forefront of the digital banking revolution. Ferratum has approximately 480,000 active customers that have an open Mobile Bank or Wallet account or an active loan balance in the last 12 months (as at 31 March 2021).
Ferratum Group is listed on the Prime Standard of Frankfurt Stock Exchange under symbol 'FRU.' For more information, visit www.ferratumgroup.com.
Contacts:
IR@ferratum.com
https://www.ferratumgroup.com/investors/ir-contact
05.07.2021 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Ferratum Capital Germany GmbH
|Helmholtzstraße 2 - 9
|10587 Berlin
|Germany
|Phone:
|+ 49 (0) 30 921005844
|E-mail:
|ir@ferratum.com
|Internet:
|www.ferratumgroup.com
|ISIN:
|SE0011167972
|WKN:
|A2LQLF
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1215458
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
1215458 05.07.2021