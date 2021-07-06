Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - le 5 juillet/July 2021) - NanoSphere Health Sciences Inc. has announced a consolidation of its issued and outstanding common shares on the basis of one (1) post-consolidation common share for every twenty (20) pre-consolidation common shares.

As a result, the outstanding shares of the company will be reduced to approximately 5,417,753 common shares.

The name and symbol will not change.

Please note that all open orders will be cancelled at the close of business on July 6, 2021. Dealers are reminded to re-enter their orders taking into account the share consolidation.

_________________________________

NanoSphere Health Sciences Inc. a annoncé un regroupement de ses actions ordinaires émises et en circulation sur la base d'une (1) action ordinaire post-consolidation pour vingt (20) actions ordinaires pré-consolidation.

Par conséquent, les actions en circulation de la société seront réduites à environ 5 417 753 actions ordinaires.

Le nom et le symbole ne changeront pas.

Veuillez noter que tous les ordres ouverts seront annulés à la fermeture des bureaux le 6 juillet 2021. Il est rappelé aux concessionnaires de saisir à nouveau leurs ordres en tenant compte du regroupement d'actions.

Trading on a Consolidated Basis/Négociation sur une base consolidée: le 7 juillet/July 2021 Record Date/Date d'enregistrement: le 8 juliet/July 2021 Symbol/Symbole: NSHS NEW/NOUVEAU CUSIP: 63010P209 NEW/NOUVEAU ISIN: CA63010P2098 Old/Vieux CUSIP & ISIN: 63010P100/ CA63010P1009

If you have any questions or require further information please contact Listings at (416) 367-7340 or E-mail: Listings@thecse.com

Pour toute question ou information complémentaire, veuillez contacter Listings au 416 367-7340 ou par courriel à: Listings@thecse.com