CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - As expected, the Reserve Bank of Australia left benchmark lending rate and the 3-year Australian Government bond yield target unchanged at 10 basis points. Following the announcement, the aussie rose further against its major rivals.



The aussie was trading at 83.87 against the yen, 1.5696 against the euro, 0.7566 against the greenback and 1.0670 against the kiwi around 12:35 am ET.



