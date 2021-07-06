- (PLX AI) - Price target SEK 190.
|Realtime
|Geld
|Brief
|Zeit
|9,461
|9,557
|08:01
|9,474
|9,560
|05.07.
|Zeit
|Aktuelle Nachrichten
|07:45
|Dometic Reinstated with Buy at Nordea
|(PLX AI) - Price target SEK 190.
► Artikel lesen
|Fr
|DOMETIC GROUP: Dometic acquires Büttner Elektronik GmbH
|Do
|DOMETIC GROUP: Invitation to conference call and webcast presentation of Dometic's interim report for the second quarter 2021
|Mi
|Change in number of shares and votes in Dometic Group AB (publ)
|02.06.
|Dometic Group AB (publ) has successfully completed a directed issue of 23,666,660 new shares raising proceeds of approximately SEK 3.35 billion
|Zeit
|Aktuelle Nachrichten
|07:45
|Dometic Reinstated with Buy at Nordea
|(PLX AI) - Price target SEK 190.
► Artikel lesen
|Mo
|Godkendelse af opsplitning i andelsklasser samt etablering af nye andelsklasser under Investeringsforeningen Nordea Invest
|Do
|Volati Jumps 7% After Nordea Upgrades to Buy
|(PLX AI) - Volati shares rose 7% in early trading after Nordea upgraded the stock to buy from hold. • Price target SEK 133• The market will start to better grasp Volati's strong underlying performance...
► Artikel lesen
|Mi
|Investeringsforeningen Nordea Invest: Ledelsesændring i Nordea Funds Oy
|Mi
|Investeringsforeningen Nordea Invest: Offentliggørelse af prospekt og Central Investorinformation
|Unternehmen / Aktien
|Kurs
|%
|DOMETIC GROUP AB
|14,810
|-0,10 %
|NORDEA BANK ABP
|9,474
|-0,59 %