

ROSTOCK (dpa-AFX) - Nordex Group said that it has closed the second quarter of 2021 with an order intake of 1,534.1 MW compared to 888 MW last year.



Customers ordered a total of 297 wind turbines for projects in nine countries. Europe accounted for about 54 percent of the order intake in the second quarter, Latin America about 46 percent.



On the product side, new business in the second quarter again largely focussed on the various turbine types of the Delta4000 series with around 89 percent of the total order intake (in MW), the company said in a statement.



With 170 turbines and a total output of 969 MW, more than 63 percent of the firm new orders are accounted for by the latest N163/5. X turbine model of the Delta4000 series alone.



