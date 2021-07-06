RCI Banque: Rci Banque S.a.: Update of Neu Programme, Renewal of Neu cp Step Label

July, 05th 2021,

RCI BANQUE S.A.: UPDATE OF NEU PROGRAMME, RENEWAL OF NEU CP STEP LABEL

RCI Banque S.A. updated the Information Memorandum of its Negotiable European Commercial Paper (NEU CP) programme. RCI Banque S.A. Negotiable European Commercial Paper (NEU CP) programme benefited from the renewal of its STEP label (STEP ID 0000070) and is available on STEP website under the following link

https://www.stepmarket.org/directory/more-info.html?label_id=7

