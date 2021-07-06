Duni brings food waste to the table - as napkins

MALMÖ, Sweden, July 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- It is one small step for lemon peels, one giant leap for the industry and Duni Group who now announces the upcoming launch of fossil free premium napkins and table coverings under its Duni brand. With the switch to new fossil free binders containing food waste, Duni Group moves towards a circular business model.

In an industry first, Duni has employed natural chemical technology based on leading research to reach the next level in sustainable product solutions. The launches mark the latest step in the Group's long-term plan to increase the use of renewable materials, phase out all fossil plastics from its product portfolio and become a circular business by 2030.

Partnering with OrganoClick, an award-winning Swedish company honoured for its innovations in designing renewable, functional cellulose-based materials, Duni has developed new Bio Dunisoft napkins, using OC-BioBinder made from corn, lemon peels and other food waste. In addition, new Bio Dunicel premium table coverings will use a renewable binder made with potato starch, developed by Duni's factory team in Germany. Both napkins and table coverings are recyclable as paper.

"These product innovations embody how we are leading the transformation in our industry. The upcoming launches sends a strong message of commitment to shift our entire operation towards circular thinking, still offering our customers the world class products they always can expect from the Duni brand. This is one of many steps towards offering the most sustainable solutions on the market, and I am proud of the ingenuity and passion of the colleagues behind these launches," says Robert Dackeskog, President and CEO, Duni Group.

The new napkins and table coverings will additionally be launched in new, innovative, fibre-based packaging. All plastic is being removed, so the packaging can be recycled either as paper or cardboard.

For more information, please contact:

Emma Björnhammer, 0734-196 228, emma.bjornhammer@duni.com

Fredrik Sverkersten, 0734-196 148, fredrik.sverkersten@duni.com

Duni Group is a market leader in attractive, sustainable, and convenient products for table setting and take-away. The Group markets and sells two brands, Duni and BioPak, which are represented in more than 40 markets. Duni Group has some 2,300 employees in 24 countries, headquarters in Malmö and production units in Sweden, Germany, Poland, New Zealand and Thailand. Duni is listed on NASDAQ Stockholm under the ticker name "DUNI". ISIN-code is SE0000616716. Duni.com

