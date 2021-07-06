Anzeige
Dienstag, 06.07.2021
Litchfield meint: Relay Medical steht vor einer 2.400%-Kursrallye!
WKN: A1XE3D ISIN: IE00BJMZDW83 
Frankfurt
06.07.21
08:04 Uhr
3,915 Euro
+0,010
+0,26 %
Branche
Hotels/Tourismus
Aktienmarkt
ISEQ-20
06.07.2021 | 08:34
Dalata Hotel Group PLC: Trading Update

DJ Dalata Hotel Group PLC: Trading Update 

Dalata Hotel Group PLC (DAL,DHG) 
Dalata Hotel Group PLC: Trading Update 
06-Jul-2021 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Trading Update 
Hotels fully open as leisure trade picks up 
First hotel in Glasgow to open in August 
ISE: DHG       LSE: DAL 
 
Dublin and London | 6 July 2021: Dalata Hotel Group plc ("Dalata" or the "Group"), the largest hotel operator in 
Ireland with a growing presence in the United Kingdom, provides a trading update for the second quarter of 2021 in 
light of the on-going impact from Covid-19. 
Trade at the Group's hotels improved in the second quarter as non-essential customers were allowed to return to hotels 
on 17 May (England & Wales), 24 May (Northern Ireland) and 2 June (Republic of Ireland). Occupancies for the second 
quarter were 24% in Dublin, 32% in Regional Ireland and 30% in the UK. 
The Group is mitigating the impact of reduced trading levels through pro-active cost control and the utilisation of 
available Government supports. As a result, the Group expects to be close to break-even at Adjusted EBITDA for the 
first six months of 2021. 
Prior to re-opening, the Group repeated the audit of its health and safety practises at all hotels with independent 
accreditation from Bureau Veritas to provide further comfort to our people, our guests and our suppliers. 
Throughout the pandemic, we kept our core management teams in place and maintained strong engagement with our people. 
The retention of our core teams ensured a smooth re-opening of the hotels for non-essential customers. 
Since re-opening, trading has been better than expected and while the lead time on bookings remains short, the Group's 
forward bookings continue to improve. Occupancies for June were 37% in Dublin, 60% in Regional Ireland and 44% in the 
UK. As seen in July and August 2020 when restrictions were relaxed, there has been a bounce in leisure demand at our 
hotels in Regional Ireland and Regional UK driven by staycations during the summer months. Demand for our Dublin and 
London hotels in the summer months is expected to be ahead of the level achieved in 2020 but will remain significantly 
below 2019 levels. Both cities require the return of international travel for occupancies to recover more 
substantially. 
The Group continues to protect its liquidity with current cash and undrawn debt facilities of EUR267 million. Cash flow 
management, improved trading and continued government supports limited the cash outflow to EUR27 million since the end of 
December. 
Dermot Crowley, CEO Designate said: 
"I am delighted that our hotels have fully re-opened to the general public. Our strategy of retaining our core teams 
throughout the pandemic has proved to be very beneficial. We have experienced teams in place who have serviced 
essential business during lockdown and have recently managed the re-opening of our hotels to all guests in a very safe 
manner. 
Despite the continuing impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, we continue to focus on protecting what is critical to Dalata's 
long-term success. Our people are enthusiastic and engaged, our balance sheet and financial position remain robust, we 
have maintained communications with our customers, and we have strong partnerships with the institutional landlords who 
are fundamental to our growth strategy. 
Covid-19 continues to have a very significant impact on the hospitality industry. I remain encouraged by the pace of 
the vaccine rollout in both the UK and Ireland but am also aware of the threats posed by the uncertainty surrounding 
the potential impact of the Delta variant. In Ireland, international travel for non-essential reasons is currently 
expected to resume from 19 July. I look forward to welcoming international guests back to our hotels in the 
not-too-distant future. 
We look forward to opening our first hotel in Glasgow next month. This 300-room Maldron hotel is superbly located in 
the centre of Glasgow. We are on course to open a further six hotels in Bristol, Manchester, Glasgow and Dublin between 
November this year and May next year. Unfortunately, our previously announced Maldron Hotel in Birmingham will not now 
be proceeding as the developer has encountered difficulties in relation to the site. We still have an exciting pipeline 
of close to 3,000 rooms to open over the next three years. We will work on expanding this pipeline further in the 
coming months. 
I am confident that with our proven track record, well-invested portfolio, strong balance sheet and  team of talented 
people, we will continue to drive long-term success for all of our stakeholders. I am excited about the future for 
Dalata as we emerge from Covid-19." 
ENDS 
About Dalata 
Dalata Hotel Group plc was founded in August 2007 and listed as a plc in March 2014. Dalata has a strategy of owning or 
leasing its hotels and also has a small number of management contracts. The Group's portfolio now consists of 29 owned 
hotels, 12 leased hotels and three management contracts with a total of 9,261 bedrooms. In addition to this, the Group 
is currently developing 12 new hotels and has plans to extend four of its existing hotels, adding close to 3,000 
bedrooms in total. This will bring the total number of bedrooms in Dalata to over 12,200. For the full year 2020, 
Dalata reported revenue of EUR136.8 million and a loss after tax of EUR100.7 million. Dalata is listed on the Main Market 
of Euronext Dublin (DHG) and the London Stock Exchange (DAL). For further information visit: www.dalatahotelgroup.com 
Contacts 
Dalata Hotel Group plc           Tel +353 1 206 9400 
Pat McCann, CEO              investorrelations@dalatahotelgroup.com 
Dermot Crowley, CEO Designate 
Niamh Carr, Group Head of Investor Relations and Strategic Forecasting 
 
Joint Company Brokers 
Davy: Anthony Farrell           Tel +353 1 679 6363 
Berenberg: Ben Wright           Tel +44 20 3753 3069 
 
Investor Relations and PR | FTI Consulting Tel +353 86 401 5250 
Melanie Farrell              dalata@fticonsulting.com ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:      IE00BJMZDW83, IE00BJMZDW83 
Category Code: TST 
TIDM:      DAL,DHG 
LEI Code:    635400L2CWET7ONOBJ04 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  115437 
EQS News ID:  1215477 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 
Image link: 
https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1215477&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 06, 2021 02:01 ET (06:01 GMT)

© 2021 Dow Jones News
