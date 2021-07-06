Tabula ICAV - Net Asset Value(s)
London, July 5
[06.07.21]
TABULA ICAV
|Fund: Tabula European IG Perf Credit UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|05.07.21
|IE00BG0J8M66
|92,221.00
|EUR
|0
|10,414,340.88
|112.9281
|Fund: Tabula European IG Perf Credit UCITS ETF
|05.07.21
|IE00BG0J8L59
|12,475.00
|EUR
|0
|1,312,795.33
|105.2341
|24.06.2021
|Fund: Tabula EUR ITRAXX Cross CR UCITS Short
|05.07.21
|IE00BH05CB83
|140,800.00
|EUR
|0
|12,014,924.53
|85.3333
|Fund: TAB EUR ITRAXX IG Bond UCITS ETF
|05.07.21
|IE00BKP52691
|454,614.00
|EUR
|0
|45,196,921.95
|99.4182
|Fund: TAB EUR ITRAXX IG Bond UCITS ETF
|05.07.21
|IE00BL6XZW69
|561,544.00
|EUR
|0
|56,770,212.58
|101.0966
|24.06.2021
|Fund: Tabula EUR IG Bond Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETF
|05.07.21
|IE00BN4GXL63
|2,821,000.00
|EUR
|0
|28,026,742.51
|9.935
|Fund: Tabula EUR IG Bond Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETF
|05.07.21
|IE00BN4GXM70
|10,080.00
|SEK
|0
|1,006,386.95
|99.84
