Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 06.07.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 665 internationalen Medien
Litchfield meint: Relay Medical steht vor einer 2.400%-Kursrallye!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 935409 ISIN: SE0000375115 Ticker-Symbol: MLT 
München
06.07.21
08:11 Uhr
25,920 Euro
+0,180
+0,70 %
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
MYCRONIC AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MYCRONIC AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
26,06026,66009:53
PR Newswire
06.07.2021 | 08:57
66 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Mycronic receives order for a Prexision Lite 8 Evo

STOCKHOLM, July 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mycronic AB (publ) has received an order for a Prexision Lite 8 Evo, for deployment in Asia. The order value is in the range of USD 6-9 million. Delivery of the system is planned for the second quarter of 2023.

Prexision Lite 8 Evo is designed to meet the requirements for cost-efficient production of photomasks for mainstream displays up to G8 mask size. The order for the Prexision Lite 8 Evo mask writer is to replace one of the customer's older systems.

"Despite the clear trend towards more advanced photomasks for displays, the market for less complex photomasks remains significant and important. We appreciate the opportunity to deliver the modern Prexision Lite 8 Evo to replace one of the customer's older systems. " says Charlott Samuelsson, Sr VP Pattern Generators at Mycronic.

Mycronic provides mask writers for manufacturing photomasks in several fields of application. These include display manufacturing (TVs, smartphones and tablets), production of semiconductors and applications in the multi-purpose market, a broad segment that comprises many different areas of application.

For additional information, please contact:

Charlott Samuelsson
Sr VP Pattern Generators
Tel: +46 709 844 282
E-mail: charlott.samuelsson@mycronic.com

Sven Chetkovich
Director Investor Relations
Tel: +46 70 558 39 19,
E-mail: sven.chetkovich@mycronic.com

About Mycronic

Mycronic is a Swedish high-tech company engaged in the development, manufacture and marketing of production equipment with high precision and flexibility requirements for the electronics industry. Mycronic's headquarters are located in Täby, north of Stockholm and the Group has subsidiaries in China, France, Germany, Japan, the Netherlands, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, United Kingdom and the United States. Mycronic is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. www.mycronic.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com
https://news.cision.com/mycronic-ab/r/mycronic-receives-order-for-a-prexision-lite-8-evo,c3380294

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/10432/3380294/1441286.pdf

210629 Photronics P Lite 8 Evo_ENG

MYCRONIC-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.