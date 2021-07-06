DGAP-News: Oldenburgische Landesbank AG
/ Key word(s): Funds
Oldenburg, July 6th, 2021
Issuance of Weser Funding No. 3
Oldenburgische Landesbank AG (OLB Bank) will launch the third listed issuance under its
Analogous to the previous transactions the structure will feature a revolving phase of up to three years, and it is designed to meet the collateral criteria of the European Central Bank for asset backed securities.
The main parties to the transaction are:
Scope of Issuance:
The transaction includes a Subordinated Note in an amount of € 147 million (at issuance) which will be retained by OLB Bank in the context of the risk retention requirements under Article 6 of the EU Securitisation Regulation.
Portfolio composition, credit enhancement as well as cash reserves are sized in an amount that the transaction can withstand even strongly adverse economic scenarios.
Closing is anticipated for July 7th, 2021.
You are also welcome to visit us at www.olb.de and www.neelmeyer.de as well as on Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.
Contacts:
Oldenburgische Landesbank AG
Phone +49 (0)441 221-1413
Timo Cyriacks
06.07.2021 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Oldenburgische Landesbank AG
|Stau 15-17
|26122 Oldenburg
|Germany
|Phone:
|0441-2 21 - 0
|Fax:
|0441-2 21 - 14 57
|E-mail:
|olb@olb.de
|Internet:
|www.olb.de
|ISIN:
|DE0008086000
|WKN:
|808600, A0XE6Q, A0XE6W, A0Z2V7, A0Z2WC, A1EL8K, A1R0ZD, A1R0ZG, A1R0ZH, A1R0ZJ, A11QJK
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Hamburg
|EQS News ID:
|1214965
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
1214965 06.07.2021