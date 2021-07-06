DGAP-News: Oldenburgische Landesbank AG / Key word(s): Funds

Oldenburg, July 6th, 2021

Issuance of Weser Funding No. 3

Oldenburgische Landesbank AG (OLB Bank) will launch the third listed issuance under its

securitisation platform Weser Funding S.A.. The senior notes will be backed by a granular portfolio of primarily German corporate loans in an amount of up to EUR 400 million.

Analogous to the previous transactions the structure will feature a revolving phase of up to three years, and it is designed to meet the collateral criteria of the European Central Bank for asset backed securities.

The main parties to the transaction are:

Issuer: Weser Funding S.A., acting in respect of its Compartment No. 3 Joint Lead Arrangers: Oldenburgische Landesbank AG and QuantFS GmbH Transaction Counsel: Hogan Lovells International LLP Account Bank and Data Trustee: Bank of New York Mellon, Frankfurt Branch Paying and Settlement Agent: The Bank of New York Mellon, London Branch Trustee: BNY Mellon Corporate Trustee Services Limited Corporate Administrator: MaplesFS (Luxembourg) S.A. Originator, Seller, Servicer: Oldenburgische Landesbank AG Monitor and Calculation Agent: QuantFS GmbH

Scope of Issuance:

Class A: € 255.7 million ISIN: XS2351351163 Interest Rate: 0.40% p.a. Expected Ratings: at issuance: Aa (sf) by Moody's and A (sf) by DBRS

The transaction includes a Subordinated Note in an amount of € 147 million (at issuance) which will be retained by OLB Bank in the context of the risk retention requirements under Article 6 of the EU Securitisation Regulation.

Portfolio composition, credit enhancement as well as cash reserves are sized in an amount that the transaction can withstand even strongly adverse economic scenarios.

Closing is anticipated for July 7th, 2021.



About OLB



Oldenburgische Landesbank AG (OLB) is a modern financial institution with its roots in northern Germany, serving its customers under the OLB Bank and Bankhaus Neelmeyer brands throughout Germany. The bank stands for modern services for private and business customers, including competent advisory services and complex financing solutions in private banking and wealth management, for tailor-made solutions in business with corporate and commercial customers, and for particular expertise in specialized lending. With total assets of around EUR 22 billion and equity of more than EUR 1 billion, the bank has a sustainable size and a sound financial position.

