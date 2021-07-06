Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 06.07.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 665 internationalen Medien
Litchfield meint: Relay Medical steht vor einer 2.400%-Kursrallye!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire
06.07.2021 | 09:05
94 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Welcomes Bercman Technologies to First North Market

Tallinn/Riga/Vilnius, Nasdaq Baltic Market, July 6, 2021 - Nasdaq (NDAQ)
announces that the shares of Bercman Technologies, an Estonian company
increasing road safety, have been admitted to trading on Nasdaq Baltic First
North Market by Nasdaq Tallinn as of today, July 6. 

The admittance to trading of Bercman Technologies shares follows the initial
public offering of the company. The total demand for the shares was EUR 9.85
million and the offering was 14.5 times oversubscribed. 4110 investors
participated in the offering. 

"Being backed by more than 4000 investors during their IPO, Bercman
Technologies shows that a small company can do big things by being passionate
about their work and persistent to keep chasing their goals," said Kaarel Ots,
CEO of Nasdaq Tallinn. "I'm sure all the investors in the Baltics and beyond
are thrilled to see a new technology company being listed on the Baltic
market." 

"Bercman has done a lot of development work, pilot projects and first sales for
more than 4 years by now. We have just started exporting and therefore need
capital for expanding. Bercman's main partners are in the European countries,
and as a company now listed on Nasdaq, we are strong and reliable partners in
B2B sales," said Mart Suurkask, founder and CEO of Bercman Technologies. "We
also wanted to provide shareholders the opportunity to be part of our growth
story at an early stage." 

Law firm Ellex Raidla serves as the certified adviser for Bercman Technologies
on First North market. 

Bercman Technologies is a deep-tech company founded in 2016 and primarily
engaged in the development and sale of products and services for increasing
road safety. The company's core competency lies in high value-adding and
continuously improved software and expertise in the field. In addition to
developing software, Bercman also engages in in-house hardware development, but
relies on contractual partners for manufacturing operations. 

Nasdaq First North Market is tailored to support smaller, growing companies
that want to raise capital and get the visibility and credibility of being a
public company. For investors, First North offers an opportunity to invest in
companies that are at an earlier stage of their growth. 

Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a global technology company serving the capital
markets and other industries. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software
and services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with
confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions and career
opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on Twitter @Nasdaq, or at www.nasdaq.com. 

Nasdaq Baltic represents the common offering of the Nasdaq Tallinn, Nasdaq
Riga, Nasdaq Vilnius securities exchanges as well as Nasdaq CSD. Read more:
nasdaqbaltic.com. 

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

The matters described herein contain forward-looking statements that are made
under the Safe Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform
Act of 1995. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements about
Nasdaq and its products and offerings. We caution that these statements are not
guarantees of future performance. Actual results may differ materially from
those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking
statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties or other factors beyond
Nasdaq's control. These factors include, but are not limited to factors
detailed in Nasdaq's annual report on Form 10-K, and periodic reports filed
with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. We undertake no obligation to
release any revisions to any forward-looking statements. 

Media Relations Contact:
Ott Raidla
+ 372 5552 4824
ott.raidla@nasdaq.com
Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.