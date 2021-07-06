LONDON, July 6, 2021 - (JCN Newswire) - CETIN a.s. and NEC Europe Ltd., a wholly owned subsidiary of NEC Corporation, announced today the signing of a large network security project. Based on solutions of Fortinet and Cellusys, NEC will provide end-to-end services ranging from installation and commissioning to modernizing CETIN Group's network in Serbia, Hungary and Bulgaria as well as Telenor's network in Montenegro.CETIN Group's extensive, 24/7 supervised networks provide superior voice, data, TV, video, IT, and cybersecurity services to wholesale customers in the region and internationally. This project was initiated to enhance CETIN's network in their major territories in Central and South Eastern Europe.NEC, a leader in IT and network integration, has a rich history, comprehensive expertise and proven footprint in the network business all around the world. Relying on Fortinet, a global leader in broad, integrated and automated cybersecurity solutions, and Cellusys, a leader in signaling security solutions, NEC has been selected as the system integrator to provide end-to-end services, including design, installation, commissioning, support and maintenance of diverse network security solutions such as:- Telco Cloud Core security solutions with capabilities to provide protection and zone segmentation between the Cloud Core VNFs- Management security solutions providing security for the management of traffic, both within Telco and Enterprise parts of the network- Telco Gi Firewalls as a perimeter security solution for the mobile data network, providing security protection of the Gi/SGi interface, and CG-NAT solution for mobile customers- Telco Signaling and GRXs security solution focusing on GTP, SS7, Diameter, SIP, RTP Inspection, providing security between the Core network and other operators for interconnect solutions, such as IP-based interconnect and GPRS Roaming exchange- Enterprise network security solutions with threat prevention capabilities for corporate offices and IT BSS systems as perimeter defense between the Internet and internal systems- VPN Gateway solution for remote access by employees, corporate partners and customersBy implementing solutions as part of the industry-leading Fortinet Security Fabric, CETIN Group is able to secure critical devices, data, applications, and connections ranging from the data center to the cloud to the home office. The platform delivers broad, integrated, and automated protections across the entire digital attack surface. In addition, Fortinet's Security-Driven Networking approach provides tight integration between its network infrastructure and the security architecture."With millions of individual users and whole sectors of national economies depending on our communications solutions, security is a key element in designing, building and operating our critical infrastructure. We are happy to choose NEC as a best in class network security solution provider to further improve our existing network. Their unique capability and proven case study of system integration was a decisive factor behind our decision," said Juraj Sedivy, CEO, CETIN Group."NEC is very excited to collaborate with CETIN Group for this large-scale network security project. We believe our strong portfolio and rich history of network business in the global market will be an asset to enhance CETIN's advanced security network. Together with our innovative technology partners, Fortinet and Cellusys, we are aiming to contribute safe and secure network solutions to improve the current infrastructure," said Chris Jackson, President & CEO of NEC Europe.About CETIN GroupCETIN companies are wholesale providers of fixed and mobile telecommunications infrastructure to all operators on equal and transparent footing.Founded as a result of innovation and true entrepreneurship, CETIN was formed in 2015 after a successful structural separation between O2 Czech Republic and its spin off CETIN. In 2020, a similar separation of retail and infrastructure business of three Telenor branded operators occurred in Bulgaria, Hungary and Serbia, making the CETIN Group one of the CEE's largest wholesale providers of telecommunications infrastructure services.CETIN Group is part of an international investment group PPF.https://www.cetin.eu/https://www.ppf.eu/en/homepageAbout NEC Europe Ltd.NEC Europe Ltd. is a wholly owned subsidiary of NEC Corporation, a leader in the integration of IT network technologies that benefit businesses and people around the world. NEC Europe Ltd. is building upon its heritage and reputation for innovation and quality by providing its expertise, solutions and services to a broad range of customers, from telecom operators to enterprises and the public sector. For additional information, please visit the NEC Europe Ltd. home page at: http://uk.nec.com/About NEC CorporationNEC Corporation has established itself as a leader in the integration of IT and network technologies while promoting the brand statement of "Orchestrating a brighter world." NEC enables businesses and communities to adapt to rapid changes taking place in both society and the market as it provides for the social values of safety, security, fairness and efficiency to promote a more sustainable world where everyone has the chance to reach their full potential. For more information, visit NEC at https://www.nec.com.Source: NEC Corporation