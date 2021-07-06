Atos International: Atos to deliver secure digital services to European Games 2023 and 2027

Paris, France and Rome, Italy - July 6, 2021 - Atos has been selected by the European Olympic Committees (EOC) as its official Digital Technology Partner for the 2023 and 2027 editions of the European Games. As part of this partnership, Atos, long-standing supporter of the Olympic Movement, and EOC, the governing body for Europe's 50 National Olympic Committees, will work together to improve fan engagement.



With its complete portfolio for decarbonized data-driven business transformation in sports, Atos will enable European National Olympic Committees, Organizing Committees and federations to create premium digital content facilitating the delivery of this ambitious international sport event.

For the third edition of the European Games in Kraków and the regions of Malopolska and Silesia in Poland, Atos will be responsible for safely capturing, processing and releasing data for all sport events. Atos will implement a new digital platform which will enable European fans to access the competitions' official statistics, results, and athletes' personal records and will enable audiences to experience the event in a new and disruptive way. By using the data of fan interaction, EOC will get the opportunity to enhance end-user personal experience, whether onsite or watching the Games remotely - ultimately increasing fan participation.

Spyros Capralos, President of the European Olympic Committees, highlighted the importance of having a trusted partner over the next few years: "Atos is second to none in the field of digital services for sports and major events, with a unique Olympic expertise and ability to ensure safe and secure innovative solutions. We are thrilled to have Atos by our side as the Digital Technology Partner of the European Games until 2027.'

"We are delighted with this collaboration with the European Olympic Committees. More than ever, we strongly believe that innovative digital approaches can fundamentally transform the experience of sports fans. By combining people, processes and technology, we will look to deliver successful European Games in 2023 and 2027." said Patrick Adiba, Head of Major Events at Atos.

Earlier this year, Atos was also selected as the Official Digital Partner of the European Athletics , the governing body for athletics in Europe. The first results of this collaboration were witnessed at this year's European Athletics Indoor Championships, which took place in Torun, in Poland, from 5-7 March 2021, where Atos designed and developed a new secure, digital and decarbonized ecosystem to manage data for the event focusing on fan and athlete engagement.

Learn more about Atos is supporting sport events: https://atos.net/en/industries/sports-major-events

***

About Atos:

Atos is a global leader in digital transformation with 105,000 employees and annual revenue of over € 11 billion. European number one in cybersecurity, cloud and high-performance computing, the group provides tailored end-to-end solutions for all industries in 71 countries. A pioneer in decarbonization services and products, Atos is committed to a secure and decarbonized digital for its clients. Atos operates under the brands Atos and Atos|Syntel. Atos is a SEis to help design the future of the information space. Its expertise and services support the development of knowledge, education and research in a multicultural approach and contribute to the development of scientific and technological excellence. Across the world, the group enables its customers and employees, and members of societies at large to live, work and develop sustainably, in a safe and secure information space.

Press contact:

Lucie Duchateau - lucie.duchateau@atos.net - +33 (0)7 62 85 35 10

Attachment