

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Hungary's retail sales grew at a softer pace in May, figures from the Hungarian Central Statistical Office showed on Tuesday.



Retail sales rose a calendar-adjusted 5.8 percent year-on-year in May, following a 10.6 percent increase in April.



Sales of food products rose 2.6 percent annually in May. Sales of non-food products increased 8.7 percent and those of automotive fuel gained 9.7 percent.



The volume of mail order and internet retailing, which accounted for 9.2 percent of all retail sales yearly in May, the agency said.



On a non-adjusted basis, retail sales rose 5.8 percent annually in May, after a 9.9 percent growth in the previous month.



