Aberforth Split Level Income Trust plc ("ASLIT")

The Net Asset Values ("NAVs") for the above company as at the close of business on 5 July 2021 were:-

Ordinary Share (excluding current year revenue) = 96.97p

Ordinary Share (including current year revenue) = 98.98p

Zero Dividend Preference Share (Accounts basis*) = 114.51p

Zero Dividend Preference Share (Articles basis) = 114.81p

* for accounting purposes in accordance with the AIC SORP, issue costs in relation to the Zero Dividend Preference Shares are capitalised and amortised over their expected term.

Contact:

Michael Campbell

For and on behalf of Aberforth Partners LLP, Secretaries

Telephone: 0131 220 0733

6 July 2021