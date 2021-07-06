ITM AG, a leading radiopharmaceutical biotech company, today announced the appointment of Dr. Sabine Daugelat to its management team as Chief Operating Officer (COO) of the clinical development of ITM. Dr. Daugelat has over 18 years of experience in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry and was most recently Executive Director, Head of Project Leadership at Pieris Pharmaceuticals. In her role at ITM, she will be responsible for the operational oversight and management of ITM's clinical development programs as the company advances its broad pipeline of precision oncology treatments.

"Sabine has an extensive track record in operations and project management within the life science industry and we warmly welcome her to the ITM Team," said Steffen Schuster, CEO of ITM. "We are convinced that we will greatly benefit from her expertise leading effective development programs from both pharmaceutical and biotech companies as we expand the potential of our broad pipeline of precision oncology treatments addressing a range of hard-to-treat tumors."

"ITM has already demonstrated promising Phase II results with its lead candidate that is being further evaluated in the ongoing Phase III trial COMPETE. I strongly believe the company is on the cusp of important progress that will further validate its approach to developing a new generation of targeted radiopharmaceuticals for cancer treatment. The company's innovative pipeline of Targeted Radionuclide Diagnostics and Therapies, that combines high-quality radioisotopes and tumor-targeting molecules, has tremendous potential in the field of precision oncology and I am excited to join ITM at this stage of its development as an organization," commented Dr. Sabine Daugelat.

In her most recent position, Dr. Daugelat was Executive Director, Head of Project Leadership at Pieris Pharmaceuticals where she was responsible for strategic and operational oversight of all Anticalin drug discovery and drug development projects. Prior to that, Dr. Daugelat served as Senior Global Program Team Director at Sandoz Biopharmaceuticals. In this position, she developed a number of biosimilars including oncology drugs such as Zessly (biosimilar infliximab) which was developed with an external Alliance Partner and secured approval by the European Commission. Before her tenure at Sandoz, Dr. Daugelat had various positions at Novartis Pharma Clinical Operations She holds a PhD in immunology from the University of Ulm.

ITM, a privately held radiopharmaceutical biotech company founded in 2004, is dedicated to providing the most precise cancer radiotherapeutics and diagnostics to meet the needs of patients, clinicians and our partners through excellence in development, production and global supply. With patient benefit as the driving principle for all we do, ITM is advancing a broad pipeline combining its superior radioisotopes with targeting molecules to create precision oncology treatments. ITM is leveraging its leadership and nearly two decades of radioisotope expertise combined with its worldwide network to enable nuclear medicine to reach its full potential for helping patients live longer and better. For more information, please visit www.itm.ag.

