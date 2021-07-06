Neocase Software: Neocase enters the Microsoft digital workplace with a brand new HR chatbot

Neocase, a French software editor and global leader in the digitization of HR solutions is stepping up its collaboration with Microsoft by integrating with Microsoft Teams. As a result, Neocase will become a fully integrated HR solution in this environment.

Known as a long-standing Microsoft partner and the leading ISV in France for many years, Neocase is now a part of Microsoft's digital Workplace strategy. With the onset of the COVID-19 crisis, Teams has become one of the most popular applications for employees, not to mention a strategic communication tool between employees and Human Resources.

A 100% digital employee experience

With the chatbot, Neo, Neocase can offer HR services that are available 24/7 and accessible from anywhere. Whether the employee is at the office, at home or abroad, he will always be able to access HR services via the Teams mobile application. They can simply ask a question, create a request if the chatbot answer is not sufficient, and track or update an existing request directly in the app. Beyond offering a 100% digital employee experience to their employees, companies can reduce the time spent by HR answering employees' questions thanks to the self-service portal Neocase provides. However, we understand that human contact is important in building a positive relationship with employees. Therefore, if the employee wants to have a live discussion with an HR manager, they can interact via the Neo chatbot directly from Teams.

Two technologies on the edge

This alliance signals a new-generation of HR cloud-based solutions designed for SMEs and major international organizations. Developed around Microsoft technologies and associated with the Teams environment, our solutions are a strong driver to support organizations in their digital transformation of HR processes. With this major announcement, Neocase has demonstrated its intention to invest massively in the solutions offered by Microsoft.

Neocase plans to improve the experience and coverage of HR services by leaning on Microsoft, in an effort to intensify the use of services offered through cognitive services, and with regard to other fields such as blockchain, AI or Machine Learning.

With this relationship, Microsoft provides Neocase with data scientists and experts to give Neocase a technological lead over its competitors.

For Jérôme Ménard, CTO at Neocase, "We are proud to announce the integration of our Chatbot Neo within Microsoft Teams. This is a real acknowledgement of the work conducted by our teams, but also a great opportunity to accelerate our growth worldwide. Today, employees' habits are evolving. They now expect services to be available directly from the application they use to communicate every day. Neocase integrated in Teams is the concrete representation of a meeting between the company's HR departments and Microsoft's digital workplace. We will continue to invest in Microsoft solutions, particularly Teams, by making all Neocase interfaces accessible in the short future. »

"Microsoft is very pleased to see Neocase integrate the Microsoft Teams to develop a brand-new HR portfolio. As remote working has increased , companies need to reinvent themselves and adapt to this ever-changing environment. The Neocase chatbot in Teams makes HR services accessible to employees, anywhere, anytime and from any device.," said Daniel Canning, director, Microsoft Teams Platform at Microsoft.