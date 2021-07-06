

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French stocks declined on Tuesday amid concerns the country could see a spike in COVID-19 cases by the end of July.



A fourth wave of infections is 'a possibility' by the end of this month, the government spokesman Gabriel Attal told France Inter radio, echoing a warning issued by Health Minister Olivier Veran late Sunday.



The benchmark CAC 40 slid 24 points, or 0.4 percent, to 6,543 after gaining 0.2 percent in the previous session.



Retailer Casino Guichard edged up slightly after announcing it has entered into a strategic collaboration with Google Cloud and Accenture Plc. (ACN) to accelerate its digital strategy.



Speed-train maker Alstom plunged 6.5 percent after it forecast negative free cash flow in the first half of the financial year 2021-2022 due to the integration of newly-acquired Bombardier Transportation.



Automaker Renault fell 1.3 percent while banks BNP Paribas, Credit Agricole and Societe Generale were down between half a percent and 0.7 percent.



