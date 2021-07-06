

TAIPEI (dpa-AFX) - SemiLEDs Corp. (LEDS), a developer and manufacturer of LED chips and LED components, reported Tuesday that its third-quarter GAAP net loss attributable to stockholders was $64 thousand or $0.02 per share. The preceding second-quarter's net loss was $255 thousand or $0.06 per share.



Revenue for the third quarter was $1.4 million, compared to $1.2 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2021.



Gross margin increased to 46 percent from preceding second quarter's 20 percent. Operating margin was negative 41 percent, compared to negative 42 percent in the second quarter of fiscal 2021.



The company said it is unable to forecast revenue for the fourth quarter due to continuing uncertain impact of COVID-19 on the economy and the Company.



