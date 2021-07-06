- (PLX AI) - BASF and Clayton, Dubilier & Rice to sell Solenis to Platinum Equity at enterprise value of $5.25 billion, which includes net debt of around $2.5 billion.
- • BASF: Closing of the transaction expected before the end of 2021
- • BASF holds 49% of the shares in Solenis; 51% of the shares are held by Clayton, Dubilier & Rice and the Solenis management
- • With over 5,200 employees, Solenis is serving customers in water-intensive industries by helping them solve complex water treatment and process improvement challenges
- • In 2019, BASF transferred its paper wet-end and water chemicals business to Solenis, creating a leading global solutions provider for the paper and water treatment industries
- • In the fiscal year ending September 30, 2020, the company headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware, USA, generated sales of $2.8 billion
- • BASF and Clayton, Dubilier & Rice will fully exit their investment in Solenis as part of the transaction announced today
- • The transaction does not affect any of the existing mid- to long-term supply agreements and commercial relationships between BASF and Solenis
- • BASF will continue to supply products to or source products from Solenis under these agreements
