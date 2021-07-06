AI/ML Innovations Inc.: AI/ML's Health Gauge Chosen to Participate in Leading Accelerator Programs

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / July 6, 2021 / AI/ML Innovations Inc. (CSE:AIML), (OTCQB:AIMLF) ("AIML" or the "Company"), a company committed to acquiring and advancing Artificial Intelligence/Machine Learning technologies that address urgent societal needs, is pleased to report that its subsidiary, Health Gauge, was selected to participate in several of the foremost US-based Accelerator Programs, designed to help advance promising digital health technology companies towards profitability.

"The fact that Health Gauge was chosen, amongst a select few, to participate in these world-class programs is a real testament and further validation of Health Gauge's transformative technology and business model" said Tim Daniels, Executive Chairman of AI/ML Innovations Inc. "Health Gauge continues to benefit from the knowledge and relationships acquired through its participation in these programs."

Health Gauge successfully participated in and benefited from the following programs:

MATTER.health (Chicago, IL): Health Gauge was one of only five Canadian companies selected to participate in Chicago's world-recognized MATTER.health program in 2019. Health Gauge remains an alumni organization and maintains connections there, leveraging these relationships for the advancement of Health Gauge's market penetration strategy.

MATTER.health is world-recognized for the quality of its program that creates positive dynamics for digital health companies and leaders to interact on addressing next generation solutions. With MATTER's non-profit and no-equity model as the foundation, its community is a neutral platform where healthcare entrepreneurs can come together with industry leaders, scientists and clinicians from across the globe to collaborate on developing next-generation healthcare and life sciences technologies.

CELS-SFO Canadian Entrepreneurs in Life Sciences (Silicon Valley, CA): Health Gauge was selected among a group of only ten companies to participate in its program designed to support the advancement of innovative Canadian Life Science businesses in the San Francisco Bay Area and Silicon Valley through the power of community and connections and the access to capital in Silicon Valley.

CELS is the leading Canadian program that assists Canadian innovation-oriented companies in launching in the United States, as well as providing experienced and influential connections in Silicon Valley and across the United States.

Newchip (Austin, TX): Health Gauge was approached by Newchip in 2020 to participate in their health tech-oriented business development program, which attracts and works with companies from around the world. Health Gauge has been applying the diverse set of online services afforded by Newchip to build out contacts in the community across the United States.

The Newchip Accelerator Program was developed to operate like an Executive MBA program. Their network includes a team of expert mentors and a global community of founders, angel investors, and venture capitalists.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

Tim Daniels, Executive Chairman

For more information about AI/ML Innovations :

For detailed information please see AI/ML's website at https://aiml-innovations.com/

or the Company's filed documents at www.sedar.com.

For further information: Blake Fallis at (778) 405-0882 or info@aiml-innovations.com.

Presentations:

Investor slidedeck: https://aiml-innovations.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/01/AIML-mini-1-21.pdf

Corporate video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=k2QSjo7clXc&feature=youtu.be

Official YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCCfOj2P_Fu3TOK6Jl1G9vEQ

About AI/ML Innovations Inc .

AI/ML Innovations Inc. has realigned its business operations to capitalize on the burgeoning areas of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML), with an initial focus on emerging companies in the digital healthcare space. AI/ML's shares are traded on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol "AIML". AI/ML's first acquisition was 70% ownership of Health Gauge.

About Health Gauge

Health Gauge's patent-pending solution is a personal health monitoring & management system, which combines the latest wearable health monitors with sophisticated artificial intelligence software tools and proprietary cloud computing software, to help caregivers, patients, and healthcare professionals access and utilize relevant data, resulting in better recovery outcomes and healthy living objectives through the ability to make immediate and better health choices. https://www.healthgauge.com/

Health Gauge is not a medical device and is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease. The Service is not meant as a substitute for or alternative to information from health care practitioners. If you have, or suspect you have, a medical condition, consult your doctor before using the Service, starting an exercise program, or changing your diet.

Neither the CSE nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary and Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information in this news release may contain forward-looking statements that involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties. These forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the control of the Company, including but not limited to, the uncertainty of competition by other industry players, the impact of general economic conditions, industry conditions, dependence upon regulatory approvals and the ability to raise additional capital as may be needed in the future. Readers are cautioned that the assumptions used in preparing such information, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove imprecise and undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this press release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

The forward-looking statements in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, and the Company undertakes no obligations to update publicly or to revise any of the included forward-looking statements, whether because of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable securities law.

SOURCE: AI/ML Innovations Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/654309/AIMLs-Health-Gauge-Chosen-to-Participate-in-Leading-Accelerator-Programs