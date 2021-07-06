

MADRID (dpa-AFX) - Spain's industrial output rose at a softer pace in May, data from the statistical office INE showed on Tuesday.



Industrial production rose 26.0 percent year-on-year in May, after 48.2 percent growth in April. Economists had forecast output to climb 22.1 percent.



On an unadjusted basis, industrial output grew 28.2 percent, after a 50.2 percent increase a month ago.



On a month-on-month basis, industrial production gained 4.3 percent in May, following a 1.2 percent rise in the prior month. This was the third consecutive rise in production.



Data showed that durable consumer goods output increased 12.7 percent and intermediate goods output rose 4.3 percent.



Meanwhile, production of non-durable consumer goods declined 6.1 percent. Capital goods output fell 0.5 percent and energy production decreased 0.3 percent.



