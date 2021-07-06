

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Early cues from the U.S. Futures Index suggest that Wall Street might open broadly lower on Tuesday.



PMI Composite Final and Institute for Supply Management's Services Index for June are the highlights of the day.



FOMC report and JOLTS reported will be issued tomorrow.



Asian shares finished mixed, while European shares are trading mostly lower.



As of 8.00 am ET, the Dow futures were sliding 35.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were down 2.00 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were adding 20.75 points.



On the economic front, IHS Markit's PMI Composite Final for June will be issued at 9.45 am ET. The consensus is for 64.0, while it was up 68.7 in the prior month.



Institute for Supply Management's Services Index for June will be published at 10.00 am ET. The consensus is for 63.5, while it was up 64.0 in the prior month.



The Investor Movement Index for June will be published at 12.30 pm ET.



Asian stocks turned in a mixed performance on Tuesday. China's Shanghai Composite index ended down 4.06 points, or 0.11 percent, at 3,530.26.



Hong Kong's Hang Seng index eased 0.25 percent to close at 28,072.86.



Japanese shares edged up slightly. The Nikkei average edged up 45.02 points, or 0.16 percent, to 28,643.21, while the broader Topix index closed 0.28 percent higher at 1,954.50.



Australian markets ended lower. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 dropped 53.20 points, or 0.73 percent, to 7,261.80, while the broader All Ordinaries index ended down 57.60 points, or 0.76 percent, at 7,531.40.



European shares are trading mostly lower. Among the major indexes in the region, the CAC 40 Index of France is declining 17.03 points or 0.26 percent. The German DAX is losing 51.15 points or 0.33 percent, the U.K. FTSE 100 Index is down 14.13 points or 0.20 percent.



The Swiss Market Index is adding 27.50 points or 0.23 percent.



The Euro Stoxx 50 Index, which is a compilation of 50 blue chip stocks across the euro area, is down 0.23 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de