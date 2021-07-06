9th Successful Acquisition Expected to Increase Annualized Revenue Run Rate to Approximately USD$5M Upon Closing

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 6, 2021) - Kovo HealthTech Corporation (TSXV: KOVO) ("Kovo" or the "Company"), a leader in Revenue Cycle Management ("RCM") and healthcare technology, announced today it has completed the acquisition of Midwest Medical Billing, Service Inc. ("Midwest Medical" or the "Seller").

Acquisition Expected to Increase Revenues by Approximately 34%

The acquisition, which was previously announced on June 14, 2021, is expected to be immediately accretive to Kovo as Midwest Medical Billing recorded Trailing Twelve Month (TTM) revenues of $1.123 million USD with EBITDA of approximately 17% net of synergies.

"New Efficiencies" Advance Kovo's Strategic Acquisition Strategy

"Midwest Medical is a trusted name with long-standing clients. Working together, as the newest member of the Kovo family, we expect to introduce new efficiencies and digital technologies that will empower the Midwest team and its clients to continue to provide quality healthcare experiences. For Kovo and our shareholders, this is an important step in our long-term, acquisition growth strategy - and showcases the company's focus on results," explains Kovo CEO Greg Noble.

Omaha, Nebraska-based Midwest Medical is a Revenue Cycle Management specialist firm that has been in business for more than 11 years and provides RCM services for more than 100 clients. Under the terms of the acquisition, the Company has, through a wholly-owned subsidiary, purchased substantially all of the assets of Midwest Medical Billing, including associated trademarks, trade names, brand names goodwill, customer lists and customer contracts.

Under the terms of the acquisition, Kovo: (i) paid to the Seller cash consideration of USD$50,000; and (ii) issued 1,111,881 common shares of the Company (the "Consideration Shares") at a price per Consideration Share of USD$1.01 (approximately CAD$1.20 per Consideration Share). All Consideration Shares will be subject to a four month hold under applicable securities laws. In addition, the Company granted 500,000 incentive stock options to the Seller, which are exercisable at CAD$0.77 per share for a period of five years - and will be subject to a four month hold under applicable securities laws.

These shares represent approximately 3.5% pro forma dilution at today's outstanding share count for an increase in revenue of approximately 34% - based on Kovo's trailing twelve month revenue up to March 31, 2021 of USD$3.281 million - and the additional USD$1.123 million gained through the acquisition.

Revenue Cycle Management (RCM)

Kovo HealthTech Corporation is a growing healthcare technology company that specializes in RCM services and software for US healthcare clinics, hospitals and private practices. RCM is a process used by healthcare providers in the US and globally to digitally track and manage patient care registration, services, billing and payments in a seamless way. Effective RCM practices are essential to ensure health care settings maintain the financial viability that allows them to provide ongoing quality care for their patients.

The Company's focus is organic growth of its core RCM business and acquiring profitable RCM related businesses and systems within the US. Kovo optimizes acquired businesses by leveraging its over 20 years of operating experience and proprietary technology.

To date, Kovo has completed nine successful acquisitions and achieved approximately 366% revenue growth on its RCM revenue in the last fiscal year, not including the Midwest Medical acquisition. Prior to the Midwest Medical acquisition, Kovo was processing approximately $71M USD annually in RCM claims and its customers service approximately 2.6 million patients. The Company worked with Lawrence Evans & Co LLC on this acquisition and related fees of approximately eight per cent are associated with the transaction. The Company is not assuming debt as a result of this acquisition.

About Kovo HealthTech Corporation

Kovo is a leader in healthcare technology and Revenue Cycle Management services. Kovo creates, acquires and grows businesses to better the healthcare experience within the patient encounter continuum. To learn more about Kovo and to keep up-to-date on Kovo news, visit www.kovo.co.

For more information:

Greg Noble, CEO

investors@kovo.co

1-866-558-6777

Debra Quinn

deb@kovo.co

1-866-558-6777

