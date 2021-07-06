Innovaderm today announced it has been awarded the CRO Leadership Awards. This huge achievement testifies to the excellency and ever-growing presence in the CRO world.

Innovaderm is offering full-service clinical research services, while serving its partners in their journey to discover new dermatology therapies.

Being selected by sponsors as top award winner in the Capabilities category, Innovaderm proves once more being top of mind for drug developers when it comes to selecting a CRO for their phase 1 to 3 with sites in North America and Europe. Other categories where Innovaderm performed in the top are: Expertise, Compatibility, Quality and Reliability.

"These award winners have proven themselves to be the top service providers in each category, said Ed Miseta, chief editor for Clinical Leader. "I congratulate all of them for work ethic they exhibit in consistently meeting the needs of their drug development clients."

The CRO Leadership Awards honours clinical research organizations that meet and exceed customer expectations. For 2021, Clinical Leader and Life Science Leader have once again teamed up with Industry Standard Research (ISR) to determine the winners. Recipients of the awards are vetted against more than 60 CROs and the participants are assessed by sponsor decision makers who have used clinical research services within the past 18 months.

Dr. Robert Bissonnette, Founder and CEO of Innovaderm, commented: "We are very pleased to receive this recognition. It is a tremendous honour to see our work acknowledged by Biotech and Pharma sponsors. At Innovaderm, we pride ourselves in offering niche expertise and quality services and these awards demonstrate that we are able to deliver."

About Innovaderm

Innovaderm is a full-service contract research organization (CRO) offering support in the management of Phase 1 to 3 trials worldwide. Innovaderm partners with the drug industry to support single and multicenter clinical research development. For the past 20 years, our team has supported sponsors with their medical, scientific and clinical execution in dermatology trials. To learn more about Innovaderm, please visit us on our website, LinkedIn, or Twitter.

