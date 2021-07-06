Anzeige
06.07.2021
Capital Gearing Trust Plc - Result of AGM

PR Newswire

London, July 6

CAPITAL GEARING TRUST P.L.C.

To: PR Newswire

From: Capital Gearing Trust P.l.c. (the "Company")

LEI: 213800T2PJTPVF1UGW53

Date:6 July 2021

For immediate release

Result of Annual General Meeting

The Company announces that, at the Annual General Meeting held on 6 July 2021, all 15 resolutions proposed were duly passed.

The full text of the resolutions can be found in the Notice of Annual General Meeting set out in the Annual Report and Accounts for the year ended 5 April 2021, copies of which have been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism which is located at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.

Details of proxy votes lodged before the meeting will be available shortly on the Company's website http://www.capitalgearingtrust.com/

In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.2, copies of the special resolutions passed at the Annual General Meeting will shortly be available for inspection at the National Storage Mechanism which is located at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.

All enquiries

Juniper Partners Limited, Company Secretary

Email: company.secretary@capitalgearingtrust.com

