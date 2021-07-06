Chimney Vigor Group Acquires TONIK+, Powering the World's First Independent Data-Driven Creative Studio

NEW YORK, July 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Chimney Vigor Group (CVG), the world's largest independent creative content studio, announced today, July 6, 2021, the acquisition of TONIK+, an industry leader and innovator in the video intelligence technology space.

CVG's acquisition of TONIK+ strengthens its creative capabilities and expands its world-class reputation as a powerhouse in global content production - and now video intelligence technology. With third-party data being challenged, it is even more critical that CVG partners with TONIK+ and its unique technology to maximize ROI on each campaign.

TONIK+ unlocks audiences by intelligently re-editing creative content based on audience consumption patterns through the use of proprietary technology. It provides clients with universal formatting that allows for use across all social channels. Results show an average 50%+ improvement between the re-edited video and the client's original video and in many instances improvement against client baseline KPIs exceed 300%+ (TONIK+).

"After 25 years in the industry and being a tech nerd, I seldom get as impressed as I am with both the TONIK+ technology and their team. The holy grail is not to know if a certain consumer usually buys a specific item; that data exists. But rather, what kind of ads and creative outputs outperform others towards a certain consumer, and also being able to predict it before launching the campaign. This is what we will be able to achieve by partnering with TONIK+," said CVG's founder and CEO, Henric Larsson.

Morgan Harris, CEO of TONIK+, commented: "Joining forces with CVG is an incredible opportunity. Between their creative legacy in production and post-production and our rising reputation for exceptional video technology services, we will be an unstoppable force in the global content markets." This acquisition will enable clients to see data-driven results on world-class creative work resulting in more efficient marketing spending and ROI.

About Chimney Vigor Group

Founded in 1996, Chimney Vigor Group is a global, full service content company that provides ground-breaking communication and production solutions for brands and entertainment. With offices worldwide, CVG combines creativity and technology services in innovative ways to offer unique marketing solutions, create engaging content and build what we like to call 'unskippable' brands.

Working across three core areas of specialty - Entertainment Studio, Content Marketing and Marketing Technology - CVG creates award-winning work for some of the world's biggest brands, including H&M, Absolut, Dyson and Volvo, and has garnered numerous accolades including Oscars, BAFTAs and Cannes Lions in its 25 years in the industry.

About TONIK+

TONIK+ was founded in 2018 and is a ground-breaking leader in the video intelligence technology industry. TONIK+ uses granular retention data to intelligently re-edit client's existing video media into dynamic social content proven to engage audiences through data-driven insights. TONIK+ tests clients' videos against real audiences to generate custom social content and then uses this data to inform and create new content for the client across all platforms. Since the software learns and analyzes historical video performance, it becomes smarter over time. This is a driving force behind the success of TONIK+.