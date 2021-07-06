Jupiter Project Launches 'Metis Messenger', the Next-Generation Communication Application

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / July 6, 2021 / Jupiter, the decentralized blockchain project that enables NFTs, messaging, DEX, file sharing, decentralized voting, and more, has made another groundbreaking achievement by launching a decentralized chat application that syncs across all platforms.

According to research, the total value locked on DeFi applications is estimated at $71.63B as at the time of writing. Statistically, this shows that decentralized applications are gaining a lot of traction as they offer a near-limitless range of use cases for enthusiasts in the crypto market.

For years, people have constantly experienced issues relating to data privacy breaches on social media platforms by third parties. Due to the absence of group messaging services that support elite end-to-end encryption, users lacked data management control over sensitive data collection and transfer during private online interactions. Impressively, the game changer 'Metis messenger ', Jupiter's fully encrypted-messaging dApp, has come to the rescue! It has emerged to offer innovative solutions to challenges encountered in online communications.

Why is Metis messenger unique and pioneering?

Recently, Jupiter project, the open source software with the aim of making blockchain accessible and safe for all has introduced Metis messenger. Built on Jupiter's blockchain, Metis messenger will provide a completely encrypted, decentralized chatting service that eliminates external party control over messages on social medias like Facebook, Messenger and Telegram.

Metis ensures that all communication is kept private, encrypted and safe from advertisement by utilizing account features and JSON formatting to bundle, and military-grade encryption to secure every single message sent on the platform. Every message is encrypted and can only be read by group participants invited by the group creator. Interestingly, users can also earn the native token - JUP, by sending and storing messages on Metis messenger.

Jupiter's flagship app - Metis messenger, is a groundbreaking communication application with outstanding benefits. Here are some of the outstanding benefits:

All messages are encrypted and are available ONLY to the group participants.

No personal information is required during the registration process.

Location is safe and not shared.

Profile serves as a digital ID.

Metis has JSON formatting in its arsenal. The military-grade encryption allows Metis to keep every single message on the platform safe and secure.

The secured network combines cryptographic security with two-factor authentication.

Additionally, Jupiters native token, $JUP, has recently been listed on Kucoin - one of the most advanced and secured cryptocurrency exchanges. $JUP is currently available for trading on various top crypto exchanges like KuCoin, UniSwap, and Pancake. Clearly, Jupiter is expanding its footprint with its novel products that are steered by a highly-experienced development team as well as a clear and realistic roadmap. The platform is on the path to achieve yet another major milestone as its seasoned team work towards successfully completing the next project on the roadmap.

With Metis messenger, there is no advertising, AI listening, or data mining disturbance while chatting with your friends but 100% privacy. Thus, by utilizing cutting edge security technology, Jupiter project will not only provide secure interactions but also safe storage for crypto transactions.

The Metis messenger is now available on the App Store.

