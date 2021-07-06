Amazonika Launches Sustainable, Community-Driven Blockchain Project Helping Protect Amazonian Rainforests

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / July 6, 2021 / Recently, Amazonika has launched its sustainable, community-driven blockchain project to protect Amazonian rainforests. Cryptocurrencies can be a force for good and save the environment, as the recent announcement of the Amazonika token reveals. Amazonika is the first sustainable token, which will help all of its users to make contributions to their chosen charities, NGOs and environmental organizations. As the next-generation ecological token, Amazonika, as the name suggests, aims to save the fast-depleting Amazonian rainforests.

Despite the newness of the project, the team and its energetic efforts to save the planet are supported by world-famous Influencers and stars such as Amanda ?erny.

'Amazonika is not just a cryptocurrency, it's a force for positive change,' says a spokesperson. Every time a user makes or receives payment in Amazonika, a portion of the amount automatically gets donated to organizations trying to save the Amazonian ecosystem. In exact terms, every transaction with Amazonika incurs a 10% fee, of which 80% is donated to charities, NGO's and foundations.

The creation of Amazonika is no surprise. Cryptocurrencies of late have incurred the wrath of environmentalists, but also hold the potential for positive change. Environmental destruction has been rapidly going on and is today threatening life on earth. Since decisions and actions have been delayed, there is a lack of strong amelioration and sustainable programs. Amazonika aims to remove this delay factor.

'To address delayed social & political actions, we have developed Amazonika, a solution that automatically makes economy consumption and the economy sustainable without people having to actively decide: the first sustainable currency,' said the spokerperson.

By turning currencies, the red blood cells of society, green, Amazonika will play a vital role in the fight against climate change. The Amazonika wallet can be linked to a wide number of NGOs and foundations which support the rainforest. Thus transactions made using the wallet support the linked organizations. The community is also given a choice of suggesting their preferred NGOs and foundations.

'Every shareholder of Amazonika Tokens can propose new NGOs and vote on which NGOs should be supported next. Accordingly, every like-minded person is linked to our Amazonika Wallet and is part of the green revolution,' says the spokesperson.

For investors too, the Amazonika token presents ample scope for appreciation. The project will burn tokens and save the rainforests! The blockchain will thus present a long-term investment attraction. In terms of tokenomics, there is a maximum supply of 1 Billion tokens, of which 30% will be burnt at the time of launch, and 20% reserved for marketing. The allocation for charity is 20 Million tokens. With increasing burn rate, the currency's asset value will appreciate and stay protected.

