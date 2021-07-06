Polkadog Announces the Launching of Its Meme Platform Offering Multiple Opportunities to Crypto Fans

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / July 6, 2021 / Polkadog is a recently-launched meme offering multiple opportunities to crypto fans, starting with what its creators say is '100% fair' trading - which has got to be of interest to newbies and veteran investors alike.

PDOG is 100% community-owned and self-funded, meaning that everyone involved in the project needs to buy tokens - even its creators - with any profits made staying within the community to benefit the platform ongoing.

Launched on Uniswap, an established DeFi platform and one that supports millions of crypto transactions every day, it was fundamental the project launched 100% fair with no pre-sales, venture capitalists or private sales permitted. In addition, the folks behind PDOG wanted to keep things fairer still and did so by placing a 50k $PDOG buying cap on the first 21 days' sales to ensure a level playing field and help keep the whales and bots at bay.

The launch was both fair and successful, with over 3,000 holders registering for PDOG v1 in under a week. While the coin's value shot up quickly, it has since stabilized after a few early sales - including a small number of wallets the team purchased from personal funds to help the start-up (note that half of their tokens acquired at launch to protect against mega whales have since been burned). There are currently around 39mil PDOGs on the market with 50mil still in reserve - already allocated towards various rewards and further liquidity once PDOG v2 launches - and almost 10mil burned tokens creating more benefits for token holders. With all allocations and Uniswap liquidity now locked with Trustswap, things look promising for the PDOG.

In time, PDOG will switch to Polkaswap, another cross-chain platform built on Polkadot technology in development and soon launching in full on the SORA network. Like Uniswap, it comes with benefits such as the ability for multiple chains to trade together and a low trading fee of just 0.3% per transaction, with profits reinvested to reward liquidity providers. Polkaswap also features a multiple pool search so buyers can access the best exchange available at the point of purchase, and it supports other tokens such as BTC, ETH and DOT.

But the benefits of buying $PDOGs doesn't end there. Token holders receive redistribution awards, auto-adds to liquidity pools, 2% token burns and surprise airdrops through its soon-to-launch Farm Game (on the roadmap under PDOG v2). Also in the pipeline, a feline friend for our PDOG - Polkacat - although everything on this front remains a little hush-hush for now. A genuine 'watch this space' for those interested in crypto with a twist of fun!

PDOG founders are aiming to take the crypto crown by 2022. Which people will be among the loyal dogs supporting their journey?

Media Contact

Company: Polkadog

Contact: Karla, Marketing Director

E-Mail: karla@polkadog.io

Website: https://polkadog.io

SOURCE: Polkadog

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/654354/Polkadog-Announces-the-Launching-of-Its-Meme-Platform-Offering-Multiple-Opportunities-to-Crypto-Fans