DJ Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc: Net Asset Values

Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc (SDVP) Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc: Net Asset Values 06-Jul-2021 / 14:06 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Chelverton UK Dividend Trust PLC The Company announces: Total Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 05/07/2021) of GBP67.36m Net Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 05/07/2021) of GBP50.71m The Net Asset Value (NAV) at 05/07/2021 was: Number of shares in issue: Per Ordinary share (bid price) - including unaudited current period revenue* 243.22p 20,850,000.00 Per Ordinary share (bid price) - excluding current period revenue* 242.01p Ordinary share price 230.50p Premium / (Discount) to NAV (5.23)% Ordinary shares have an undated life ZDP share 114.81p 14,500,000.00 ZDP share price 115.50p Premium to NAV 0.60% ZDP shares are held in a subsidiary and have a redemption date of 30/04/2025 *Current period undistributed revenue covers the period 01/05 to 05/07/2021 --------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: GB0006615826, GB00BZ7MQD81 Category Code: NAV TIDM: SDVP LEI Code: 213800DAF47EJ2HT4P78 Sequence No.: 115644 EQS News ID: 1215817 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1215817&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 06, 2021 09:06 ET (13:06 GMT)