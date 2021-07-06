Regulatory News:

TotalEnergies SE (Paris:TTE) (LSE:TTE) (NYSE:TTE):

Date Total number of shares Number of voting rights exercisable at

Shareholders' meetings June 30, 2021 2,640,429,329 2,801,924,823

A total number of 2,802,099,248 voting rights are attached to the 2,640,429,329 underlying TotalEnergies shares (referred to as 'theoretical voting rights'), including:

174,425 voting rights attached to the 174,425 TotalEnergies shares held by TotalEnergies SE that cannot be exercised pursuant to the provisions of the Articles L. 225-111 and L. 225-210 of the French Commercial Code.

