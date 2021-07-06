Plus, the Norwegian government is set to devote €2.5 million into a joint venture trying to develop liquid organic hydrogen carrier solutions for shipping by the middle of the decade.British chemicals company Ineos will buy 25 million shares in the planned float of U.K. green-and-blue-hydrogen-focused investment fund HydrogenOne - in the process generating around 10% of the hoped-for £250 million (€292 million) proceeds. The investment will give Ineos the right to appoint a non-executive director to the board. "Our experience in storage and handling of hydrogen, combined with our established knowhow ...

