Baby Diapers Market to Reach USD 68.3 Billion by 2027 at a CAGR of 5% from 2021 to 2027| Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, July 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Baby Diapers Market is segmented by Product Type (Cloth Diapers and Disposable Diapers), Size (Small & Extra Small (S & XS), Medium (M), Large (L) and Extra Large (XL)), By Age Group (Infants (0-6 Months), Babies & Young Toddlers (6-18 Months), Toddlers (18-24 Months) and Children Above 2 Years) and By Distribution Channel (Hypermarket/Supermarket, Convenience Stores, Pharmacy/Drug Stores, Online Sales Channel and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2027.

The global baby diapers market size was valued at USD 52.6 Billion in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 68.3 Billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 5.0% from 2021 to 2027.[1]

View Full Report: https://reports.valuates.com/reports/ALLI-Auto-3I42/baby-diapers

Major factors driving the growth of the baby diapers industry are:

Disposable diapers are convenient, safe, and time saving materials, which becomes a boon for working women as these are disposable and do not require washing nappies for reuse purpose.

Increasing awareness in developing countries about the advantage and health benefits associated with a disposable diaper.

An increase in the development of smart diapers along with advanced baby diaper designs is further augmenting the growth of the baby diapers industry. Advantage of smart diapers is that it aids in less frequency of diaper change.

Get Free Sample: https://reports.valuates.com/request/sample/ALLI-Auto-3I42/Baby_Diapers_Market

BABY DIAPERS MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS

Based on type, the Disposable Diapers segment dominates the global market and is expected to retain its dominance throughout the forecast period. Disposable diapers are convenient, safe, and time saving materials, which becomes a boon for working women as these are disposable and do not require washing nappies for reuse purpose

Based on he size, Medium (M) leads in terms of market share and is expected to continue to grow with robust CAGR during the forecast period. The huge infant population in countries such as India and China is anticipated to provide an opportunity to the diaper manufacturers, thereby driving the sales. The extra-large (XL) segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 7.0% during the forecast period.

Based on region, Asia-Pacific dominates the market and is expected to grow with a CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE BABY DIAPERS MARKET

The increased engagement of women in the workforce is one of the most important reasons driving growth in the global infant diaper industry. Women's purchasing power is increasing as they work in a variety of employment types and industry verticals at all levels, from blue-collar to white-collar. This has resulted in women becoming more self-sufficient and having a more spare income, allowing them to devote a significant portion of their income to their convenience. This is contributing significantly to the expansion of the baby diaper market.

In addition, the rise in dual-income in a nuclear family setup is increasing the baby diapers market. As more parents lead hurried and stressful lifestyles, they want convenience at every turn, which is mirrored in their baby-care choices. This is a significant contributor to the rise in demand for infant diapers.

Various R&D initiatives aimed at developing smart diapers which reduce the frequency of diaper change and thinner diapers that offer higher absorption levels and reduced weights are expected to boost the baby diaper market.

Furthermore, growing demand for natural and hygienic products is forcing manufacturers to develop bio-based disposable diapers, which is also projected to create lucrative growth opportunity for the baby diaper market

By Region

North America

U.S.



Canada



Mexico

Europe

UK



Germany



France



Russia



Italy



Spain



Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China



Japan



India



Australia & New Zealand

&

Korea



ASEAN



Rest of Asia-pacific

LAMEA

Brazil



South Africa



Turkey



Saudi Arabia



Rest of LAMEA

Inquire for Regional Data: https://reports.valuates.com/request/regional/ALLI-Auto-3I42/Baby_Diapers_Market

BABY DIAPERS MARKET SEGMENTATION

By Product Type

Cloth Diapers



Flat Cloth Diapers





Fitted Cloth Diapers





Pre-Fold Cloth Diapers





All in one Cloth Diapers





Other Cloth Diapers



Disposable Diapers



Ultra/Super Absorbent Disposable Diapers





Regular Disposable Diapers





Bio-Degradable Disposable Diapers





Training Nappies





Swim Pants.

By Size

Small & Extra Small (S & XS)



Medium (M)



Large (L)



Extra Large (XL).

By Age Group

Infants (0-6 Months)



Babies & Young Toddlers (6-18 Months)



Toddlers (18-24 Months)



Children Above 2 Years.

By Distribution channel

Hypermarket/Supermarket



Convenience Stores



Pharmacy/Drug Stores



Online Sales Channel



Others.

Buy Now for Single User: https://reports.valuates.com/api/directpaytoken?rcode=ALLI-Auto-3I42&lic=single-user

Buy Now for Enterprise User: https://reports.valuates.com/api/directpaytoken?rcode=ALLI-Auto-3I42&lic=enterprise-user

SUBSCRIPTION

We have introduced a tailor-made subscription for our customers. Please leave a note in the Comment Section to know about our subscription plans.

SIMILAR REPORTS

- The adult diapers market size was valued at USD 13.3 Billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 24.1 Billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 7.8% from 2019 to 2026.[2]

- The global Smart Diapers market size is projected to reach USD 8549.7 Million by 2027, from USD 6875 Million in 2020, at a CAGR of 3.7% during 2021-2027.[3]

- Biodegradable Diapers Market is segmented by Type Cloth Diaper, Disposable Diaper, by Application Shopping Mall and Supermarket, Franchised Store, Online Store and by various regions.

- Baby and Adult Diapers Market is segmented by Type Disposable diapers, Training Diapers, Cloth Diapers, Biodegradable Diapers, by Application Astronauts, Baby, Athletes, Patient and by various regions.

- Baby Disposable Diapers Market size is projected to reach USD 37050 Million by 2027, from USD 32330 Million in 2020, at a CAGR of 2.3% during 2021-2027.[4]

- Female Adult Diapers Market is segmented by Type Tapes Type, Pants Type, by Application Online Sales, Offline Sales and by various regions.

- Reusable Diapers Market is segmented by Type Pocket Type, Fitted Type, All-in-one Type, All-in-two Type, by Application 0-6 Months, 6-12 Months, 1-3 Years and by various regions.

- All-In-One Cloth Diapers Market is segmented by Type Bamboo Fiber, Cotton, Organic Cotton, Hemp, Polyester, Modal Fabric and by various regions.

- Hybrid Cloth Diaper Market is segmented by Type Single Layer, Multi Layer, by Application Adults, Babies and by various regions.

- Washable Diapers Market is segmented by Type Flats are Prefolds, Contoured Cloth Diapers, Fitted Cloth Diapers, All-in-one cloth diapers, by Application Retail, eCommerce and by various regions.

Click here to see related reports on Baby Diapers Market

ABOUT US:

Valuates offers in-depth market insights into various industries. Our extensive report repository is constantly updated to meet your changing industry analysis needs.

Our team of market analysts can help you select the best report covering your industry. We understand your niche region-specific requirements and that's why we offer customization of reports. With our customization in place, you can request for any particular information from a report that meets your market analysis needs.

To achieve a consistent view of the market, data is gathered from various primary and secondary sources, at each step, data triangulation methodologies are applied to reduce deviance and find a consistent view of the market. Each sample we share contains a detailed research methodology employed to generate the report. Please also reach our sales team to get the complete list of our data sources.

CONTACT US

Valuates Reports

sales@valuates.com

For U.S. Toll-Free Call 1-(315)-215-3225

For IST Call +91-8040957137

WhatsApp: +91 9945648335

Website: https://reports.valuates.com

Twitter - https://twitter.com/valuatesreports

Linkedin - https://in.linkedin.com/company/valuatesreports

Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/valuatesreports

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1082232/Valuates_Reports_Logo.jpg

