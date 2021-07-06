

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Dutch carmaker Stellantis N.V. (STLA), formed with the 50/50 merger of Peugeot S.A. and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V, announces Tuesday a 100 million British pound investment in Vauxhall's Ellesmere Port manufacturing plant to transform the site for a new era in electric vehicle manufacturing.



Ellesmere Port plant will become the Stellantis' first plant to produce a solely battery-electric model, in both commercial and passenger versions, by the end of next year, for Vauxhall, Opel, Peugeot and Citroën brands and for both domestic and export markets.



Ellesmere Port will electric LCVs - Vauxhall Combo-e, Opel Combo-e, Peugeot e-Partner and Citroën e-Berlingo - as well as electric passenger cars - Vauxhall Combo-e Life, Opel Combo-e Life, Peugeot e-Rifter and Citroën e-Berlingo.



This move by Stellantis has been consistently supported by the UK Government, the Cheshire West and Chester Council, Cheshire and Warrington Local Enterprise partnership and Chester College.



This dedication to battery electric vehicles will go towards achieving the UK Government's decision to stop sales of pure petrol and diesel engine vehicles from 2030.



Stellantis investment in Ellesmere Port will leverage the performance improvement actions that have been made possible thanks to a co-building process between the company, the Unite Union and based on the workforce's drive to transform their plant.



The plant aims to be 100% self-sufficient for electricity and work will commence imminently on potential wind and solar farms.



Stellantis has also announced the intention to consult on further investment into the Ellesmere Port site with the creation of a new UK parts distribution centre.



