Contraceptives Market Size To Reach USD 2163.1 Million By 2026 At A CAGR Of 2.5% - Valuates Report

BANGALORE, India, July 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Contraceptives Market by Product-Type: Prolonged Contraception, Short-term Contraception, Emergency Contraception, Application: Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies, Others. This report is published on Valuates Reports in the Reproductive Health Category.

The global Contraceptives Market size is projected to reach USD 2163.1 Million by 2026, from USD 1868.5 Million in 2019, at a CAGR of 2.5% during 2021-2026.

Major factors driving the growth of the contraceptives market:

Population Awareness is Growing, and Government Initiatives to Prevent Unwanted Pregnancies are growing.

Increasing the rate of unintended pregnancies around the world to drive market growth.

The easy availability of many contraceptives in online or offline pharmacies, as well as a growing industry focus on consumer privacy regarding contraceptives, have created a variety of chances to participate in the contraceptives business.

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE GROWTH OF THE CONTRACEPTIVES MARKET

Rising awareness among the population & increasing government initiatives to prevent unwanted pregnancies is expected to drive the growth of the contraceptive market during the forecast period. The ever-increasing global population, particularly in developing economies, is a growing source of concern around the world, necessitating government initiatives such as public awareness campaigns to eliminate or reduce the risk of unwanted pregnancies, abortion risks, and the threat of sexual disorders.

Women in smaller counties have limited access to contemporary birth control, resulting in undesired pregnancies and abortions. This in turn is expected to drive the contraceptive demand and thereby driving the market size as well

Furthermore, the easy availability of many contraceptives in online or offline pharmacies is also driving the growth of the contraceptives market size.

CONTRACEPTIVES MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS

North America is expected to hold one of the largest contraceptive market shares during the forecast period. This is due to the increasing rate of unintended pregnancies across the region and the growing number of teen pregnancies across the U.S.

Due to increased financing for clinical trials of contemporary birth control drugs, the market in Europe is expected to rise significantly. Furthermore, the rising number of teen pregnancies in Europe will raise product demand during the analysis period.

On the other hand, due to expanding public awareness about the numerous benefits of birth control pills in preventing unplanned pregnancies, as well as an increasing number of companies entering the Asian market, the market in the Asia Pacific is predicted to develop at a considerable CAGR. In addition, increased government awareness programs aimed at educating the public about family planning and women's health would help the region's market flourish.

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The key regions covered in the Contraceptives market report are North America, Europe, China and Japan. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Bayer AG

Pfizer, Inc

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd

Merck & Co., Inc

Actavis, Inc.

Johnson & Johnson

Gedeon Richter

Novo Nordisk A/S

ZiZhu

Baijingyu

Huazhong

Sine

Contraceptives Breakdown Data by Type

Prolonged Contraception

Short-term Contraception

Emergency Contraception

Contraceptives Breakdown Data by Application

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies

Others

